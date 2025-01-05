Virginia Department of Transportation Needs Motorists' Cooperation to Make Roads Passable

Drivers should avoid travel when winter weather arrives; Crews need room to work

As winter weather moves into Virginia beginning Sunday afternoon, drivers should stay off the roads so crews can effectively work to make roads passable. This weather event is expected to have major roadway impacts across the commonwealth, which will take time for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to address.

This high-intensity winter storm is expected to drop an inch of snow an hour for multiple hours across many areas of the commonwealth, particularly north of Interstate 64, which will significantly impact roadways. South of I-64, a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will fall, which will likely coat roads since the temperatures have remained low for several days. Motorists are encouraged to remain vigilant and minimize travel to the extent possible.

Crews will be focused on treating icy conditions and moving the snow off of the roads as the weather makes its way through. VDOT needs driver's assistance to make this a successful operation. This process will continue throughout the duration of the storm and works best with fewer vehicles on the road.

Motorists should plan to complete any needed travel well ahead of when winter weather is expected to arrive, as conditions can change quickly.

With cold temperatures expected to remain through the week, VDOT is planning for a multi-day response. Bare pavement during and immediately after the end of the storm should not be expected. Roads that carry the most traffic get top priority. VDOT works to make interstates and most primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) passable first. Crews also focus on major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and higher) with vital emergency and public facilities or those with high traffic volumes. Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT's 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov?or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). For more about winter weather travel, visit VDOT's weather page.??

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Transportation

