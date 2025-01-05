Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 05.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.01.2025 01:38 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virginia Department of Transportation Needs Motorists' Cooperation to Make Roads Passable

Finanznachrichten News

Drivers should avoid travel when winter weather arrives; Crews need room to work

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2025 / As winter weather moves into Virginia beginning Sunday afternoon, drivers should stay off the roads so crews can effectively work to make roads passable. This weather event is expected to have major roadway impacts across the commonwealth, which will take time for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to address.

This high-intensity winter storm is expected to drop an inch of snow an hour for multiple hours across many areas of the commonwealth, particularly north of Interstate 64, which will significantly impact roadways. South of I-64, a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will fall, which will likely coat roads since the temperatures have remained low for several days. Motorists are encouraged to remain vigilant and minimize travel to the extent possible.

Crews will be focused on treating icy conditions and moving the snow off of the roads as the weather makes its way through. VDOT needs driver's assistance to make this a successful operation. This process will continue throughout the duration of the storm and works best with fewer vehicles on the road.

Motorists should plan to complete any needed travel well ahead of when winter weather is expected to arrive, as conditions can change quickly.

With cold temperatures expected to remain through the week, VDOT is planning for a multi-day response. Bare pavement during and immediately after the end of the storm should not be expected. Roads that carry the most traffic get top priority. VDOT works to make interstates and most primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) passable first. Crews also focus on major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and higher) with vital emergency and public facilities or those with high traffic volumes. Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT's 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov?or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). For more about winter weather travel, visit VDOT's weather page.??

Contact Information

Jessica Cowardin
Assistant Director, Communications
jessica.cowardin@vdot.virginia.gov

.

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Transportation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.