JSAUX Debuts at CES 2025, Showcases Innovative FlipGo Portable Monitor

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech brand JSAUX will make its first appearance at CES Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025, at LVCC South Hall 1, booth #32344. Visitors can explore JSAUX's latest innovations, including the FlipGo Horizon portable monitor and cutting-edge accessories for iPhone.
JSAUX's Journey to Success
Since its founding in 2016, JSAUX has grown into a global leader in gaming accessories, serving 20 million customers in over 100 countries. Its success is built on:
- Comprehensive Ecosystem: JSAUX offers an extensive lineup of gaming accessories for devices like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go, filling market gaps with solutions like docking stations, cases, and power cables.
- Proven Quality: With a return rate below 4%, JSAUX products are trusted for their durability and reliability.
- E-commerce Excellence: A robust online presence and engaged communities on platforms like Discord and Reddit enable real-time feedback and strong customer loyalty.
- Innovation & Recognition: With 143 patents and accolades like the iF and Red Dot Design Awards, JSAUX delivers groundbreaking products, including the FlipGo monitor, which raised over $1M on Kickstarter.
Featured Products at CES
FlipGo Horizon: A next-gen portable monitor with two 15.6" screens that enhance productivity. The screens are magnetically attachable, rotatable for horizontal or vertical use, and foldable for easy portability.
BANG!CASE: Designed for iPhone 14-16 Pro models, this case features the BANG!Button, a Bluetooth-powered action button for instant app access. Its retro-futuristic transparent design and orange accents blend style and functionality.
GAMEBABY: A nostalgic iPhone case turning the device into a 90s-style handheld console. The detachable lower portion serves as a d-pad controller for gaming, reattaching seamlessly to protect the phone.
Future Innovations
JSAUX is also developing accessories for the next-generation Nintendo Switch, building on its success with Steam Deck and ROG Ally accessories. The goal remains clear: to provide gamers with a seamless, fully compatible experience.
Contact us at marketing@jsaux.com, and follow JSAUX on social media for updates.
- Press Kit
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588583/JSAUX_X_CES2025_B2B.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jsaux-debuts-at-ces-2025-showcases-innovative-flipgo-portable-monitor-302340439.html