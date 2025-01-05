Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 05.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.01.2025 05:06 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JSAUX Debuts at CES 2025, Showcases Innovative FlipGo Portable Monitor

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech brand JSAUX will make its first appearance at CES Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025, at LVCC South Hall 1, booth #32344. Visitors can explore JSAUX's latest innovations, including the FlipGo Horizon portable monitor and cutting-edge accessories for iPhone.


JSAUX's Journey to Success

Since its founding in 2016, JSAUX has grown into a global leader in gaming accessories, serving 20 million customers in over 100 countries. Its success is built on:

  • Comprehensive Ecosystem: JSAUX offers an extensive lineup of gaming accessories for devices like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go, filling market gaps with solutions like docking stations, cases, and power cables.
  • Proven Quality: With a return rate below 4%, JSAUX products are trusted for their durability and reliability.
  • E-commerce Excellence: A robust online presence and engaged communities on platforms like Discord and Reddit enable real-time feedback and strong customer loyalty.
  • Innovation & Recognition: With 143 patents and accolades like the iF and Red Dot Design Awards, JSAUX delivers groundbreaking products, including the FlipGo monitor, which raised over $1M on Kickstarter.

Featured Products at CES

FlipGo Horizon: A next-gen portable monitor with two 15.6" screens that enhance productivity. The screens are magnetically attachable, rotatable for horizontal or vertical use, and foldable for easy portability.

BANG!CASE: Designed for iPhone 14-16 Pro models, this case features the BANG!Button, a Bluetooth-powered action button for instant app access. Its retro-futuristic transparent design and orange accents blend style and functionality.

GAMEBABY: A nostalgic iPhone case turning the device into a 90s-style handheld console. The detachable lower portion serves as a d-pad controller for gaming, reattaching seamlessly to protect the phone.

Future Innovations

JSAUX is also developing accessories for the next-generation Nintendo Switch, building on its success with Steam Deck and ROG Ally accessories. The goal remains clear: to provide gamers with a seamless, fully compatible experience.

Contact us at marketing@jsaux.com, and follow JSAUX on social media for updates.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Press Kit

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588583/JSAUX_X_CES2025_B2B.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jsaux-debuts-at-ces-2025-showcases-innovative-flipgo-portable-monitor-302340439.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.