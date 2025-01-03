Anzeige
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toyota Motor North America Reports 2024 U.S. Sales Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • Year-end electrified Toyota and Lexus sales surpasses one million units and surges 53 percent; electrified units make up more than 43 percent of total sales volume
  • 30 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025
  • Lexus records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history
  • Toyota brand projected to be the number one retail for the 13th consecutive year

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2024 U.S. sales of 2,332,623 vehicles, an increase of 3.7 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 3.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2023.

The company reported fourth quarter 2024 U.S. sales of 603,104 vehicles, a decrease of 2.7 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 5.2 percent on a DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. December 2024 U.S. sales totaled 209,953 vehicles, a decrease of 7.1 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 3.4 percent on a DSR basis compared to December 2023.

"Our multi-pathway powertrain approach continues to attract customers, meeting their lifestyles and budgets," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "Our teams are working with suppliers and dealers to prepare for a busy 2025 as we introduce approximately 24 all-new, refreshed or special edition Toyota and Lexus vehicles, and start battery production at our new $13.9 billion North Carolina facility to meet future demands of our customers."

Highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:

  • 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 1,006,461 - an all-time best ever - up 53.1 percent; represents 43.1 percent of total sales volume
  • 30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
  • Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 13th consecutive year, and 16 of the last 17 years
  • Since 2020, TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $21 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand
  • Continued successful rollout of digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus, as well as ramp up of Smartpath and Monogram Service
  • Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

  • 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 883,426 - an all-time best ever - up 56.1 percent; represents 44.5 percent of total sales volume
  • Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 13th consecutive year
  • Projected to be the number one retail brand for passenger cars for the 13th consecutive year
  • Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000
  • More than $1 billion in accessory sales, a best-ever
  • Camry number one passenger car in America for the 23rd consecutive year
  • Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 20th consecutive year
  • RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for the 8th consecutive year
  • Year-end sales:
    • Total electrified up 56.1 percent
    • Total cars up 4.2 percent
    • Corolla HEV up 4.6 percent
    • Camry up 6.6 percent
    • Prius up 17.5 percent
    • Total SUVs up 3.6 percent
    • bZ4X up 99.1 percent
    • Total RAV4 up 9.3 percent
      • RAV4 HEV up 29.3 percent
      • RAV4 PHEV up 19.3 percent
    • Corolla Cross up 30.8 percent
      • Corolla Cross HEV up 128.6 percent
    • Grand Highlander up 49.3 percent
    • Sequoia up 17.6 percent
    • Sienna up 12.8 percent
    • Tundra up 27.4 percent
      • Tundra HEV up 22.1 percent
  • Toyota Certified Used Vehicle program remains the top-seller of certified used vehicles for the 16th consecutive year, and sold its 8 millionth vehicle since launching in 1996. Also launched Silver Certification to attract new customers

Lexus Division:

  • Division records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history
  • Top-selling luxury brand in 2024
  • 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 123,035 - an all-time best ever - up 34.4 percent; represents 35.6 percent of total sales volume
  • RX projected to be the top-selling mid-luxury SUV for the 26th consecutive year
  • Year-end sales:
    • Total electrified up 34.4 percent
    • Total LUVs up 10.0 percent
    • RC up 5.8 percent
    • Total ES up 10.3 percent
      • ES HEV 45.8 percent
    • RZ up 80.0 percent
    • NX HEV up 26.6 percent
      • NX PHEV up 19.7 percent
    • Total RX up 4.0 percent
      • RX HEV up 30.1 percent
      • RX PHEV up 547.6 percent
    • Total TX up 249.2 percent
      • TX HEV up 316.6 percent

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media contact:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

December 2024


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2024

2023

DSR %

VOL %

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

209,953

226,116

-3.4

-7.1

2,332,623

2,248,477

3.1

3.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

172,909

188,338

-4.5

-8.2

1,986,954

1,928,228

2.4

3.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

37,044

37,778

2.0

-1.9

345,669

320,249

7.2

7.9

COROLLA

17,720

23,400

-21.2

-24.3

232,908

232,370

-0.4

0.2

SUPRA

70

245

-70.3

-71.4

2,615

2,652

-2.0

-1.4

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

579

790

-23.8

-26.7

11,426

11,078

2.5

3.1

MIRAI

35

23

58.3

52.2

499

2,737

-81.9

-81.8

CROWN

810

2,271

-62.9

-64.3

19,648

19,063

2.4

3.1

PRIUS

5,211

5,178

4.7

0.6

44,711

38,052

16.7

17.5

CAMRY

26,811

25,405

9.8

5.5

309,876

290,649

5.9

6.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

51,236

57,312

-7.0

-10.6

621,696

596,656

3.5

4.2

IS

1,458

2,090

-27.4

-30.2

18,946

22,521

-16.4

-15.9

RC

175

169

7.7

3.6

1,854

1,752

5.1

5.8

ES

5,005

3,873

34.4

29.2

43,156

39,117

9.6

10.3

LS

158

181

-9.2

-12.7

2,163

2,234

-3.8

-3.2

LC

72

154

-51.4

-53.2

1,464

1,761

-17.4

-16.9

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

6,868

6,468

10.4

6.2

67,587

67,388

-0.4

0.3

TOTAL TMNA CAR

58,104

63,780

-5.3

-8.9

689,283

664,044

3.1

3.8

BZ4X

1,854

669

188.2

177.1

18,570

9,329

97.8

99.1

RAV4

44,296

47,044

-2.1

-5.8

475,193

434,943

8.5

9.3

COROLLA CROSS

7,448

7,484

3.5

-0.5

93,021

71,110

30.0

30.8

CROWN SIGNIA

2,794

0

0

0

10,263

0

0

0

VENZA

1,315

2,555

-46.5

-48.5

32,086

29,907

6.6

7.3

HIGHLANDER

3,252

12,330

-72.6

-73.6

89,658

169,543

-47.5

-47.1

GRAND HIGHLANDER

8,429

8,354

4.9

0.9

71,721

48,036

48.3

49.3

4RUNNER

60

12,275

-99.5

-99.5

92,156

119,238

-23.2

-22.7

SEQUOIA

2,105

2,468

-11.3

-14.7

26,097

22,182

16.9

17.6

LAND CRUISER

5,399

1

539,800.0

519,800.0

29,113

7

413,099.4

415,800.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

76,953

93,181

-14.1

-17.4

937,880

905,072

3.0

3.6

SIENNA

7,032

5,857

24.9

20.1

75,037

66,547

12.0

12.8

TACOMA

22,715

19,475

21.3

16.6

192,813

234,768

-18.4

-17.9

TUNDRA

14,973

12,513

24.4

19.7

159,528

125,185

26.6

27.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

37,688

31,988

22.5

17.8

352,341

359,953

-2.8

-2.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

121,673

131,026

-3.4

-7.1

1,365,258

1,331,572

1.9

2.5

UX

948

883

11.7

7.4

8,877

11,846

-25.5

-25.1

NX

8,120

8,579

-1.6

-5.4

74,488

74,526

-0.7

-0.1

RZ

397

1,025

-59.7

-61.3

9,697

5,386

78.9

80.0

RX

13,027

12,248

10.6

6.4

118,636

114,033

3.4

4.0

TX

3,462

3,734

-3.6

-7.3

28,640

8,201

247.0

249.2

GX

3,468

4,256

-15.3

-18.5

30,914

31,910

-3.8

-3.1

LX

754

585

34.0

28.9

6,830

6,959

-2.5

-1.9

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

30,176

31,310

0.2

-3.6

278,082

252,861

9.3

10.0

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

151,849

162,336

-2.7

-6.5

1,643,340

1,584,433

3.0

3.7

Selling Days

25

26



308

306



DSR = Daily Selling Rate




























TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

December 2024


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2024

2023

DSR %

VOL%

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

3,716

4,080

-5.3

-8.9

32,039

30,495

4.4

5.1

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

1,495

1,098

41.6

36.2

12,672

7,557

66.6

67.7

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,737

4,905

-20.8

-23.8

50,190

47,990

3.9

4.6

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

26,789

4,860

473.3

451.2

205,156

35,445

475.0

478.8

TOYOTA MIRAI

35

23

58.3

52.2

499

2,737

-81.9

-81.8

TOYOTA CROWN

810

2,271

-62.9

-64.3

19,648

19,063

2.4

3.1

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

7,031

5,857

24.8

20.0

75,008

66,539

12.0

12.7

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,487

3,427

-24.5

-27.4

24,777

49,654

-50.4

-50.1

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,999

2,077

50.2

44.4

26,119

11,986

116.5

117.9

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,104

2,467

-11.3

-14.7

26,091

22,151

17.0

17.8

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID

5,399

1

539,800.0

519,800.0

29,113

7

413,099.4

415,800.0

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

1,854

669

188.2

177.1

18,570

9,329

97.8

99.1

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

20,612

19,357

10.7

6.5

208,356

161,125

28.5

29.3

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

2,147

2,605

-14.3

-17.6

31,093

26,073

18.5

19.3

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

2,803

2,737

6.5

2.4

35,289

15,437

127.1

128.6

TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA

2,794

0

0

0

10,263

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

1,315

2,555

-46.5

-48.5

32,086

29,907

6.6

7.3

TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID

1,720

0

0

0

9,444

0

0

0

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

1,358

4,035

-65.0

-66.3

37,010

30,303

21.3

22.1

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,816

1,179

60.2

54.0

18,481

12,677

44.8

45.8

LEXUS UX HYBRID

948

883

11.7

7.4

8,877

11,844

-25.5

-25.1

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,832

3,157

-6.7

-10.3

27,129

21,435

25.7

26.6

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

832

554

56.2

50.2

6,301

5,265

18.9

19.7

LEXUS RZ BEV

397

1,025

-59.7

-61.3

9,697

5,386

78.9

80.0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

4,618

3,204

49.9

44.1

42,876

32,965

29.2

30.1

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

569

282

109.8

101.8

4,248

656

543.4

547.6

LEXUS TX HYBRID

634

489

34.8

29.7

4,812

1,155

313.9

316.6

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

70

0

0

0

502

0

0

0

LEXUS LS HYBRID

9

8

17.0

12.5

94

107

-12.7

-12.1

LEXUS LC HYBRID

1

4

-74.0

-75.0

18

37

-51.7

-51.4

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

103,931

73,809

46.4

40.8

1,006,461

657,334

52.1

53.1

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

91,205

63,024

50.5

44.7

883,426

565,807

55.1

56.1

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

12,726

10,785

22.7

18.0

123,035

91,527

33.6

34.4

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

49.5 %

32.6 %



43.1 %

29.2 %



Selling Days

25

26



308

306



SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

