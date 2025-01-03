Toyota Motor North America Reports 2024 U.S. Sales Results

- Year-end electrified Toyota and Lexus sales surpasses one million units and surges 53 percent; electrified units make up more than 43 percent of total sales volume
- 30 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025
- Lexus records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history
- Toyota brand projected to be the number one retail for the 13th consecutive year
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2024 U.S. sales of 2,332,623 vehicles, an increase of 3.7 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 3.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2023.
The company reported fourth quarter 2024 U.S. sales of 603,104 vehicles, a decrease of 2.7 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 5.2 percent on a DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. December 2024 U.S. sales totaled 209,953 vehicles, a decrease of 7.1 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 3.4 percent on a DSR basis compared to December 2023.
"Our multi-pathway powertrain approach continues to attract customers, meeting their lifestyles and budgets," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "Our teams are working with suppliers and dealers to prepare for a busy 2025 as we introduce approximately 24 all-new, refreshed or special edition Toyota and Lexus vehicles, and start battery production at our new $13.9 billion North Carolina facility to meet future demands of our customers."
Highlights (volume basis)
TMNA:
- 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 1,006,461 - an all-time best ever - up 53.1 percent; represents 43.1 percent of total sales volume
- 30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 13th consecutive year, and 16 of the last 17 years
- Since 2020, TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $21 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand
- Continued successful rollout of digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus, as well as ramp up of Smartpath and Monogram Service
- Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
Toyota Division:
- 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 883,426 - an all-time best ever - up 56.1 percent; represents 44.5 percent of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 13th consecutive year
- Projected to be the number one retail brand for passenger cars for the 13th consecutive year
- Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000
- More than $1 billion in accessory sales, a best-ever
- Camry number one passenger car in America for the 23rd consecutive year
- Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 20th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for the 8th consecutive year
- Year-end sales:
- Total electrified up 56.1 percent
- Total cars up 4.2 percent
- Corolla HEV up 4.6 percent
- Camry up 6.6 percent
- Prius up 17.5 percent
- Total SUVs up 3.6 percent
- bZ4X up 99.1 percent
- Total RAV4 up 9.3 percent
- RAV4 HEV up 29.3 percent
- RAV4 PHEV up 19.3 percent
- Corolla Cross up 30.8 percent
- Corolla Cross HEV up 128.6 percent
- Grand Highlander up 49.3 percent
- Sequoia up 17.6 percent
- Sienna up 12.8 percent
- Tundra up 27.4 percent
- Tundra HEV up 22.1 percent
- Toyota Certified Used Vehicle program remains the top-seller of certified used vehicles for the 16th consecutive year, and sold its 8 millionth vehicle since launching in 1996. Also launched Silver Certification to attract new customers
Lexus Division:
- Division records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history
- Top-selling luxury brand in 2024
- 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 123,035 - an all-time best ever - up 34.4 percent; represents 35.6 percent of total sales volume
- RX projected to be the top-selling mid-luxury SUV for the 26th consecutive year
- Year-end sales:
- Total electrified up 34.4 percent
- Total LUVs up 10.0 percent
- RC up 5.8 percent
- Total ES up 10.3 percent
- ES HEV 45.8 percent
- RZ up 80.0 percent
- NX HEV up 26.6 percent
- NX PHEV up 19.7 percent
- Total RX up 4.0 percent
- RX HEV up 30.1 percent
- RX PHEV up 547.6 percent
- Total TX up 249.2 percent
- TX HEV up 316.6 percent
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
December 2024
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL %
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
209,953
226,116
-3.4
-7.1
2,332,623
2,248,477
3.1
3.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
172,909
188,338
-4.5
-8.2
1,986,954
1,928,228
2.4
3.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
37,044
37,778
2.0
-1.9
345,669
320,249
7.2
7.9
COROLLA
17,720
23,400
-21.2
-24.3
232,908
232,370
-0.4
0.2
SUPRA
70
245
-70.3
-71.4
2,615
2,652
-2.0
-1.4
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
579
790
-23.8
-26.7
11,426
11,078
2.5
3.1
MIRAI
35
23
58.3
52.2
499
2,737
-81.9
-81.8
CROWN
810
2,271
-62.9
-64.3
19,648
19,063
2.4
3.1
PRIUS
5,211
5,178
4.7
0.6
44,711
38,052
16.7
17.5
CAMRY
26,811
25,405
9.8
5.5
309,876
290,649
5.9
6.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
51,236
57,312
-7.0
-10.6
621,696
596,656
3.5
4.2
IS
1,458
2,090
-27.4
-30.2
18,946
22,521
-16.4
-15.9
RC
175
169
7.7
3.6
1,854
1,752
5.1
5.8
ES
5,005
3,873
34.4
29.2
43,156
39,117
9.6
10.3
LS
158
181
-9.2
-12.7
2,163
2,234
-3.8
-3.2
LC
72
154
-51.4
-53.2
1,464
1,761
-17.4
-16.9
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
6,868
6,468
10.4
6.2
67,587
67,388
-0.4
0.3
TOTAL TMNA CAR
58,104
63,780
-5.3
-8.9
689,283
664,044
3.1
3.8
BZ4X
1,854
669
188.2
177.1
18,570
9,329
97.8
99.1
RAV4
44,296
47,044
-2.1
-5.8
475,193
434,943
8.5
9.3
COROLLA CROSS
7,448
7,484
3.5
-0.5
93,021
71,110
30.0
30.8
CROWN SIGNIA
2,794
0
0
0
10,263
0
0
0
VENZA
1,315
2,555
-46.5
-48.5
32,086
29,907
6.6
7.3
HIGHLANDER
3,252
12,330
-72.6
-73.6
89,658
169,543
-47.5
-47.1
GRAND HIGHLANDER
8,429
8,354
4.9
0.9
71,721
48,036
48.3
49.3
4RUNNER
60
12,275
-99.5
-99.5
92,156
119,238
-23.2
-22.7
SEQUOIA
2,105
2,468
-11.3
-14.7
26,097
22,182
16.9
17.6
LAND CRUISER
5,399
1
539,800.0
519,800.0
29,113
7
413,099.4
415,800.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
76,953
93,181
-14.1
-17.4
937,880
905,072
3.0
3.6
SIENNA
7,032
5,857
24.9
20.1
75,037
66,547
12.0
12.8
TACOMA
22,715
19,475
21.3
16.6
192,813
234,768
-18.4
-17.9
TUNDRA
14,973
12,513
24.4
19.7
159,528
125,185
26.6
27.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
37,688
31,988
22.5
17.8
352,341
359,953
-2.8
-2.1
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
121,673
131,026
-3.4
-7.1
1,365,258
1,331,572
1.9
2.5
UX
948
883
11.7
7.4
8,877
11,846
-25.5
-25.1
NX
8,120
8,579
-1.6
-5.4
74,488
74,526
-0.7
-0.1
RZ
397
1,025
-59.7
-61.3
9,697
5,386
78.9
80.0
RX
13,027
12,248
10.6
6.4
118,636
114,033
3.4
4.0
TX
3,462
3,734
-3.6
-7.3
28,640
8,201
247.0
249.2
GX
3,468
4,256
-15.3
-18.5
30,914
31,910
-3.8
-3.1
LX
754
585
34.0
28.9
6,830
6,959
-2.5
-1.9
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
30,176
31,310
0.2
-3.6
278,082
252,861
9.3
10.0
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
151,849
162,336
-2.7
-6.5
1,643,340
1,584,433
3.0
3.7
Selling Days
25
26
308
306
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
December 2024
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL%
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
3,716
4,080
-5.3
-8.9
32,039
30,495
4.4
5.1
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
1,495
1,098
41.6
36.2
12,672
7,557
66.6
67.7
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
3,737
4,905
-20.8
-23.8
50,190
47,990
3.9
4.6
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
26,789
4,860
473.3
451.2
205,156
35,445
475.0
478.8
TOYOTA MIRAI
35
23
58.3
52.2
499
2,737
-81.9
-81.8
TOYOTA CROWN
810
2,271
-62.9
-64.3
19,648
19,063
2.4
3.1
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
7,031
5,857
24.8
20.0
75,008
66,539
12.0
12.7
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,487
3,427
-24.5
-27.4
24,777
49,654
-50.4
-50.1
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,999
2,077
50.2
44.4
26,119
11,986
116.5
117.9
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,104
2,467
-11.3
-14.7
26,091
22,151
17.0
17.8
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
5,399
1
539,800.0
519,800.0
29,113
7
413,099.4
415,800.0
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
1,854
669
188.2
177.1
18,570
9,329
97.8
99.1
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
20,612
19,357
10.7
6.5
208,356
161,125
28.5
29.3
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
2,147
2,605
-14.3
-17.6
31,093
26,073
18.5
19.3
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
2,803
2,737
6.5
2.4
35,289
15,437
127.1
128.6
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
2,794
0
0
0
10,263
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
1,315
2,555
-46.5
-48.5
32,086
29,907
6.6
7.3
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
1,720
0
0
0
9,444
0
0
0
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
1,358
4,035
-65.0
-66.3
37,010
30,303
21.3
22.1
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,816
1,179
60.2
54.0
18,481
12,677
44.8
45.8
LEXUS UX HYBRID
948
883
11.7
7.4
8,877
11,844
-25.5
-25.1
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,832
3,157
-6.7
-10.3
27,129
21,435
25.7
26.6
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
832
554
56.2
50.2
6,301
5,265
18.9
19.7
LEXUS RZ BEV
397
1,025
-59.7
-61.3
9,697
5,386
78.9
80.0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
4,618
3,204
49.9
44.1
42,876
32,965
29.2
30.1
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
569
282
109.8
101.8
4,248
656
543.4
547.6
LEXUS TX HYBRID
634
489
34.8
29.7
4,812
1,155
313.9
316.6
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
70
0
0
0
502
0
0
0
LEXUS LS HYBRID
9
8
17.0
12.5
94
107
-12.7
-12.1
LEXUS LC HYBRID
1
4
-74.0
-75.0
18
37
-51.7
-51.4
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
103,931
73,809
46.4
40.8
1,006,461
657,334
52.1
53.1
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
91,205
63,024
50.5
44.7
883,426
565,807
55.1
56.1
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
12,726
10,785
22.7
18.0
123,035
91,527
33.6
34.4
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
49.5 %
32.6 %
43.1 %
29.2 %
Selling Days
25
26
308
306
