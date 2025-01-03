FCA US LLC: FCA US Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2024 Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Company's U.S. Q4 2024 retail sales increased 1% versus same period last year

Company's H2 2024 U.S. retail sales increased 4% over H1 2024 retail results

Total U.S. sales show 5% consecutive quarter (Q4) over quarter (Q3) growth

FCA US holds the highest PHEV market share in the industry in 2024 calendar year, owning 41%

FCA takes three of the top five spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S.; Jeep® brand leads the way with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe retaining America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle crown; the Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 3; and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claims No. 4 spot

Ram brand's Q4 retail sales increased 2% year over year

Second best ProMaster van total U.S. sales year ever (behind 2023)

Jeep brand's fourth-quarter 2024 U.S. retail sales increased 6% over same period last year

Jeep Grand Cherokee wraps up 2024 as the No. 1 selling full-size UV, leading in segment loyalty

Chrysler brand's Q4 2024?U.S. total sales increased 166% over same period last year, led by sales of the Chrysler Pacifica

FIAT?brand's 2024 total calendar year sales increased 153% year over year, led by sales of the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e

Dodge Hornet Q4 2024 retail sales see best quarter ever since vehicle's launch

All-electric Dodge Charger Daytona, the world's quickest, most powerful muscle car, is arriving in U.S. dealerships now

Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand's first global BEV, arrives in the U.S. this month

Ramcharger moved ahead of schedule to lead the brand's electrification push

FCA US LLC reports sales of 320,743?vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,303,570?vehicles for the full 2024 calendar year. Overall, fourth-quarter total U.S. sales declined 7% and full-year results decreased 15% year over year while the company's Q4 retail sales in the full calendar year increased 1% year over year.

FCA US holds the highest PHEV market share in the industry in the 2024 calendar year, owning 41%.?FCA takes three of the top five?spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle; the Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 3?and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claims the No. 4 spot?(source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through October 31, 2024).

The company now has four BEVs in the U.S. marketplace with the Fiat 500e, Dodge Charger Daytona, Jeep Wagoneer S and Ram ProMaster EV, and will introduce the Jeep Recon and the Ramcharger in 2025.

"As we head into 2025, our U.S. brands are demonstrating strong sales momentum, with our H2 retail sales showing 4% growth over the first half of the year's results," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. "We also saw our total sales increase 5% in the fourth quarter over the third quarter. The pricing and incentive actions that we put in place across our brand portfolios in the second half of the year led?our U.S. dealer inventory levels to be?reduced?ahead of schedule, allowing our dealers to prepare consumers for the introduction of all new vehicles to the market, including from Jeep, Ram and Dodge.

"Taking a closer look at our Q4 retail sales year-over-year growth, if we measure the current portfolio of available products during those two periods, our 2024 fourth-quarter retail sales show an improvement of 11%. With the arrival of new?products in 2025, including the addition of the Jeep Wagoneer S, the Jeep Recon and the replacement for the Jeep Cherokee, which re-enters North America's largest segment with a hybrid powertrain, we're creating further opportunity for sales growth and continuing to?strengthen our position in the marketplace."

Jeep?brand's fourth-quarter 2024 U.S. retail sales increased 6% over same period last year.

H2 retail success led by pricing actions and improved value across the brand's portfolio of products, including Jeep?Wrangler, Jeep?Grand Cherokee, Jeep?Compass, Jeep?Gladiator, Jeep?Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer.

Jeep brand's H2 retail sales increased 6% over H1 retail results

Jeep Wrangler Q4 2024 total sales increased 27% year over year; Jeep Wrangler's H2 retail sales increased 4% over H1 retail results

Jeep Wagoneer 2024 total U.S. sales increased 48% year over year; Wagoneer Q4 retail sales increased 20% year over year

Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2024 total U.S. sales increased 13% year over year

Jeep Compass 2024 total calendar-year sales increased 16% year over year; Jeep Compass Q4 total sales increased 11% year over year

Jeep Grand Cherokee Q4 retail sales increased 17% year over year

Jeep Grand Cherokee finished 2024 as the No. 1 selling full-size UV, leading in segment loyalty and one of the best-selling PHEVs

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 27,590 units (13%) of total Grand Cherokee sales in 2024

Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 55,554 units (37%) of total Wrangler sales in 2024

The fully electric?Jeep Wagoneer S, arriving in dealerships this month,?will be joined by Jeep Recon later this year. The vehicles represent the brand's start to its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.

Chrysler brand's fourth-quarter U.S. total sales increased 166% over same period last year, led by sales of the Chrysler Pacifica.

Chrysler brand H2 retail sales increased 11% over H1 retail results

Chrysler Pacifica 2024 Q4 U.S. sales increased 208% year over year

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 20,423?units (17%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales in 2024?

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the No. 4?best-selling PHEV in the U.S.

The Ram brand's fourth-quarter retail sales increased 2% over the same period last year.

Ram ProMaster van Q4 U.S. retail sales increased 84% year over year

Best Q4 ever for ProMaster van retail sales; Second best ProMaster van total sales year ever (behind 2023)

Ram brand's H2 2024 total sales increased 19% over brand's H1 2024 results

The debut of the all-new?2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger?unveiled with class-shattering unlimited battery-electric range, timing has been moved up earlier in 2025 to lead the Ram brand's electrification push.

Dodge brand:

Dodge Hornet's total sales increased 120% year over year

Dodge Hornet Q4 2024 is nameplate's best quarter in retail sales since vehicle's launch

The Dodge Hornet?R/T, the brand's first electrified vehicle, accounted for 11,747?units (57%) of total Dodge Hornet 2024 U.S. sales

Dodge Durango Q4 2024 retail sales increased 40% year over year (best Q4 retail sales since 2021)

A new era of Dodge is arriving with the brand's first fully electric vehicle, the?Dodge Charger Daytona. With the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, Dodge retains its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car with 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, featuring its patent-exclusive Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, shattering preconceptions of a typical battery-electric vehicle with a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output.

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the next generation of American muscle and the first all-electric vehicle from Dodge, was recently named?Green Car Journal's 2025 Performance Green Car of the Year?award.

FIAT?brand's 2024 total calendar-year sales increased 153%, led by the introduction of the all-new, all-electric 500e. The brand's fourth-quarter results saw total U.S. sales increase 317% year over year.

2024 is the best retail year for the FIAT brand in the U.S. since 2021

The all-new Fiat 500e, recently named the?2024?Urban Green Car?of the Year?by Green Car Journal, arrived in 2024 with new models dropping in waves throughout the year, including the?(Fiat 500e) RED edition, the?Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition, and the Fiat 500e?Inspired by Music, Inspired by Beauty?and?Inspired by Los Angeles editions.

Alfa Romeo:

Alfa Romeo Tonale 2024 total U.S. sales increased 61% year over year

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales?click here.?These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2024















Q4 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 27,223 24,613 11 % 111,697 96,173 16 % Patriot 0 1 -100 % 0 1 -100 % Wrangler 38,085 30,030 27 % 151,163 156,581 -3 % Gladiator 9,453 13,660 -31 % 42,123 55,188 -24 % Cherokee 239 1,592 -85 % 2,839 24,609 -88 % Grand Cherokee 55,209 61,723 -11 % 216,148 244,594 -12 % Renegade 664 10,450 -94 % 8,440 26,011 -68 % Wagoneer 5,796 8,266 -30 % 43,125 29,149 48 % Wagoneer S 133 0

231 0

Grand Wagoneer 1,774 2,483 -29 % 11,959 10,618 13 % JEEP BRAND 138,576 152,818 -9 % 587,725 642,924 -9 % Ram P/U 104,454 112,486 -7 % 373,120 444,926 -16 % ProMaster Van 24,866 21,323 17 % 65,869 81,663 -19 % ProMaster City 1 554 -100 % 50 12,887 -100 % RAM BRAND 129,321 134,363 -4 % 439,039 539,476 -19 % 300 626 2,010 -69 % 5,295 13,169 -60 % Town & Country 0 2 -100 % 0 2 -100 % Voyager 1,266 0

12,033 0

Pacifica 25,737 8,356 208 % 107,356 120,554 -11 % CHRYSLER BRAND 27,629 10,371 166 % 124,683 133,729 -7 % Dart 0 3 -100 % 1 3

Viper 0 2

1 2

Hornet 4,993 4,964 1 % 20,559 9,336 120 % Charger 2,774 12,273 -77 % 34,754 75,898 -54 % Challenger 2,182 9,610 -77 % 27,056 44,960 -40 % Journey 0 23 -100 % 0 36 -100 % Caravan 0 25 -100 % 2 27 -93 % Durango 12,487 15,614 -20 % 59,357 69,196 -14 % DODGE BRAND 22,436 42,514 -47 % 141,730 199,458 -29 % 500 531 11 4727 % 970 12 7983 % 500L 0 4 -100 % 0 7 -100 % 500X 211 133 59 % 558 554 1 % Spider 0 30 -100 % 0 32 -100 % FIAT BRAND 742 178 317 % 1,528 605 154 % Giulia 596 767 -22 % 2,320 3,461 -33 % Alfa 4C 0 0

0 1 -100 % Stelvio 797 1,308 -39 % 3,162 5,340 -41 % Tonale 646 1,233 New 3,383 2,096 New ALFA ROMEO 2,039 3,308 -38 % 8,865 10,898 -19 % FCA US LLC 320,743 343,552 -7 % 1,303,570 1,527,090 -15 %

