Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 05.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYFY | ISIN: US12621E1038 | Ticker-Symbol: COS
Tradegate
03.01.25
11:35 Uhr
36,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,20036,80004.01.
36,00036,80003.01.
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 22:35 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNO Financial Group Names Joel Koehneman as Chief Accounting Officer

Finanznachrichten News

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has named Joel Koehneman as Chief Accounting Officer, effective January 21, 2025. He will report to Chief Financial Officer Paul McDonough.

"Joel brings extensive experience in public accounting to CNO. He spent 16 years in the audit practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), primarily focused on life insurance clients, including serving as lead Director on two life insurance company audits," said McDonough. "His leadership and technical skills, along with his comprehensive knowledge of our products and markets, including Bermuda, and his alignment with the CNO mission will be key strengths for the company as we continue to advance our strategic growth initiatives. We are very pleased to welcome Joel to CNO."

Over the past year, Koehneman served as a Finance Director at CDW Corporation. He earned a bachelor's degree in accountancy and a master's degree in accounting science, both from the University of Illinois, and he is a Certified Public Accountant.

Koehneman succeeds Michellen Wildin, who is expected to remain with the company through April 1, 2025, to support the transition.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $38 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,800 exclusive agents and more than 5,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.