Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Brings Innovation to CES 2025 with New Keyboard Lineup

Epomaker is excited to announce its participation in the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, where the company will showcase its latest innovations in mechanical keyboards to a global audience.

As the world's most influential technology event, CES attracts leading companies and industry experts from around the globe, serving as a major international platform for breakthrough technologies and innovations. This year, Epomaker continues to embrace the spirit of "From the community, for the community" by bringing several new, highly anticipated keyboards, including the Galaxy 100, the Split 65, and the P87, etc.

The Galaxy 100 is a full-size 100% mechanical keyboard that offers superior precision and customizability, making it ideal for all types of users. This all-in-one product seamlessly combines the full functionality of a keyboard with exceptional performance. Likewise, the Split 65 exemplifies the perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality. Its innovative, ergonomic design allows the keyboard to be completely split into two parts, offering users the flexibility to adjust the keyboard's position for maximum comfort during use. Housed in a CNC anodized aluminum shell, the Epomaker P87 provides a sturdy and premium feeling. Along with its QMK/VIA programmability, the keyboard allows users to customize the keyboard based on personal needs and preferences. All of these keyboards support three connection modes, allowing users to choose the option that best suits their needs.

Beyond these exciting new releases, Epomaker will also debut several upcoming products at CES, including the company's first low-profile keyboard and new mouse. Epomaker will also surprise fans with a special "Mystery box" release, highlighting its ability to innovate in the keyboard space.

Before the official exhibition begins, Epomaker will participate in two special meet-and-greet events. On January 5, the CES Unveiled event will provide an exclusive sneak peek at the products to be showcased during the show. Epomaker will be engaging with attendees in the Shoreline Exhibit Hall, giving everyone a preview of upcoming releases. On January 7, the second meet-and-greet will mark the official start of CES, where Epomaker will meet with journalists and industry experts from around the world to share insights into the company's design philosophy, answer user questions, and discuss the future of mechanical keyboards.

During the show, Epomaker invites all attendees to visit its booth for a hands-on experience with its innovative keyboard products. The Epomaker team will be on-site to demonstrate the functionality of each keyboard and to introduce the unique features and design concepts behind each product in detail.

CES Event Details:

Date: 7th- 10th January, 2025

Location: LVCC Central Hall 2, Las Vegas, NV

Booth#: 16155

CES Unviled Meet-and-Greet Event Details:

Date: January 05, 2025

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Shoreline Exhibit Hall

ShowStoppers @CES Meet-and-Greet Event Details:

Date: January 7, 2025 | 6 PM

Location: Bellagio Las Vegas

Epomaker Official Website

agnes@epomaker.com

About us:

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

