Novosound CEO Dave Hughes: "Having a product that continuously monitors blood pressure is considered by many to be a 'holy grail' in health, and we are proving that ultrasound provides the answer"

In what will be a worldwide wearables first, Novosound is set to demonstrate ultrasound blood pressure monitoring at CES 2025 in Las Vegas between 7th-10th January, with the company revealing how it has been able to achieve accuracy levels comparable to conventional electronic cuff devices via the miniaturization of its innovative technology in wearable devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250105419062/en/

Worldwide wearables first as Novosound demonstrates ultrasound blood pressure monitoring at CES 2025 (Photo: Business Wire)

Built on the ultrasound sensor developer Novosound's Slanj platform, and utilizing thin-film ultrasound technology, the breakthrough follows the company's previous collaboration at the Texas Medical Centre in Houston. Unlike academic institutions that have focused primarily on laboratory-based development, Novosound has already demonstrated the system in real-world settings including public spaces.

Novosound CEO and co-founder Dave Hughes said: "Our technology has the potential to bridge the gap between individuals, the wearables industry, and healthcare providers. Having a product that continuously tracks blood pressure in real-time is considered by many to be a 'holy grail' when it comes to health, and we are proving that ultrasound provides the answer."

"The ability to monitor on a 24/7 basis combined with the related veracity of the data is something that takes things to the next level and will be transformative in healthcare, enabling early detection of potential health issues and more effective management of hypertension."

According to the World Health Organisation, over 1 billion adults aged between 30-79 have high blood pressure or hypertension worldwide, with around 1 in 2 people unaware that they have the condition. The only way to know you are suffering from hypertension is to get your blood pressure checked. Hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide, largely through heart attacks and strokes.

Blood pressure is displayed as two numbers the first (systolic) number represents the pressure in the blood vessels when the heart contracts or beats, while the second (diastolic) represents the pressure in the vessels when the heart rests between beats.

Historically, hypertension is diagnosed if, when it is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days are greater than 140 mmHG and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days are less than 90 mmHG.

For more information on Novosound: https://novosound.net/

To arrange a demo at CES 2025 please BOOK HERE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250105419062/en/

Contacts:

Melissa.Hartley@novosound.net