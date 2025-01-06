Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C86A | ISIN: CA81111V1076 | Ticker-Symbol: EIY
Frankfurt
03.01.25
10:57 Uhr
0,009 Euro
-0,003
-25,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCRYB INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCRYB INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0100,01205.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCRYB
SCRYB INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCRYB INC0,009-25,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.