Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Plus Outdoor, Australia's leading retailer of plus-size outdoor, snow, and rain clothing, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website. This innovative new site is set to transform the shopping experience for plus-size outdoor enthusiasts, offering an extensive range of quality, affordable, and technical outdoor clothing in women's sizes up to size 28 and men's sizes up to 7XL.

The newly redesigned website showcases Plus Outdoor's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in the outdoor industry. With improved navigation and user interface, customers can now easily browse and shop for their perfect outdoor gear. The enhanced product pages feature detailed size charts and measurements, ensuring a more accurate and satisfying shopping experience.

Mon Balon, founder of Plus Outdoor, expressed her excitement about the new website: "Our mission has always been to make the outdoors accessible to everybody. This new website is a significant step forward in achieving that goal. We believe that size should never be a barrier to enjoying outdoor adventures and offer a wide range of plus-size men and women's outdoor clothing, and our improved online platform will help more people find the gear they need to get outside comfortably and confidently."

One of the standout features of the new website is the integration of the "Shop Your Shape" service. This personalized sizing assistance tool helps customers find the perfect fit, reducing the uncertainty often associated with online clothing purchases. By inputting their measurements and body shape, shoppers receive tailored recommendations, ensuring a more accurate fit and increased satisfaction with their purchases.

The website launch coincides with the introduction of fresh arrivals from renowned brands such as Amble, STOY, Outdoor Research, and Alpine Parrot. These new additions further expand Plus Outdoor's already impressive range of technical outdoor gear, catering to various activities and preferences.

"We're not just selling clothes; we're empowering people to embrace outdoor adventures regardless of their size," Balon added. "Our new website is a reflection of our values and our commitment to our customers. We want everyone to feel represented and catered for when they shop with us."

Plus Outdoor continues to be a vocal advocate for extended sizing ranges in the outdoor industry. The company actively works with brands to encourage the production of more inclusive size ranges, ensuring that plus-size outdoor enthusiasts have access to the same high-quality gear as their straight-size counterparts.

