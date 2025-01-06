Geely Auto sales exceeded 2.17 million units, international market growth exceeds 53%

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Auto announced its breakthrough 2024 annual sales of 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase. The international business posted a record high of 403,923 units exported, a 53% surge compared to last year's performance.

In 2024, Geely Auto significantly expanded its global footprint to 80+ countries and regions, entering 10+ new markets while solidifying its presence in existing markets like Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. This strategic expansion was further amplified by the successful introduction of 16 models across 40+ countries and regions, demonstrating Geely's commitment to providing high-value vehicles and exceptional customer experiences to a diverse global audience.

Strengthening Localized Presence and Network

Geely Auto's global sales and service network expanded significantly, reaching approximately 900 locations - a 69% increase from the end of 2023. The company also amplified its regional operations by building 2 factories in Asia and Africa, and establishing 4 new subsidiaries in Indonesia, Australia, Philippines and Chile to enhance local market access. To optimize supply chain, a state-of-the-art global parts network was established, supported by a central hub and 5 strategic overseas facilities.

Flagship Models Driving Growth

The Coolray hit 1 million units with a presence in 51 countries. It cemented Top 3 position in its segment among Chinese brands across 6 major markets. The Monjaro exports surged 150% year-over-year, showcasing strong demand for its luxurious design and powerful performance. The Emgrand reassured its market dominance, ranking as top 3 A-sedan among in 9 key markets. The Geely EX5 garnered global attention through its appearances at international stage, such as Automechanika Frankfurt, the Thailand Auto Expo, and the Hong Kong IMXPO.

Building Inclusive User Experience

2024 witnessed the number of Geely user surpassing 16 million, and how it prioritized product innovation, operational excellence, and brand building. To offer tailored solutions across markets, Geely continues its 'multi-energy' strategy encompassing ICE, hybrid, electric, and methanol.

Driving Positive Change Through ESG Leadership

Geely Auto keeps demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility. From charity initiatives in Europe, welfare projects in Latin America, to vehicle recycling program in Africa, these efforts showcase its dedication to making a positive impact worldwide.

In 2025, Geely Auto will leap forward boldly toward its global selling target of 2.71 million units while evolving the full scale of operating system, business capability, product strategy, and refined aftersales.

