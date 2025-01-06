Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
03.01.25
08:10 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.01.2025 07:34 Uhr
112 Leser
Azerion Group NV: Azerion Announces Leadership Team Members' Share Purchases

Finanznachrichten News

Azerion Announces Leadership Team Members' Share Purchases

Amsterdam, 6 January 2025 - Azerion announces that it has been informed that several members of its Executive Committee along with other members of the operational leadership team have mandated or will mandate Arctic Securities to acquire shares in the company on their behalf. This move underscores their confidence in the company's strategic direction and future growth prospects.

Arctic Securities may, at its own discretion in the period between 6 January 2025 and 31 March 2025, purchase Azerion shares on behalf of the relevant Executive Committee and leadership team members up to a collective value of around €1.5 million and transfer them to each member's personal securities account. Under the arrangement, Arctic Securities may acquire up to approximately 1.29 million Azerion shares, based on the closing price on Euronext Amsterdam on 3 January 2025. Details of the transactions will be disclosed if and when required pursuant to applicable regulatory requirements.

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
