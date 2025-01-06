VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2025 financial calendar

Press release
6 January 2025. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its financial agenda for 2025.
|Date of publication
|FY 2024 earnings
|Tuesday, January 14, 2025
|FY 2024 financial report
|Thursday, January 30, 2025[1]
|Q1 2025 revenues
|Tuesday, February 11, 2025
|H1 2025 revenues
|Wednesday, May 14, 2025
|H1 2025 earnings
|Tuesday, June 17, 2025
|H1 2025 financial report
|Friday, June 27, 20251
|Q3 2025 revenues
|Tuesday, July 22, 2025
|FY 2025 revenues
|Thursday, November 13, 2025
Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.
Next publication: FY 2023-2024 results, 14 January 2025
About Vente-unique.com
Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume
|Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|acdudicourt@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 32
[1] Publication will take place after trading.
