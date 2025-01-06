Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces £750,000 Placing with Institutional Investor

Guardian Metal Resources plc

('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')

Placing with Single Institutional Investor to Raise £750,000

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce that it has raised £750,000 in a placing with a single existing institutional investor at an issue price of £0.30 per share ("Placing"). The Placing represents a further step for the Company towards its goal of strengthening the U.S. supply chain for the essential metal, tungsten. There is growing global investor recognition of the critical importance of rapidly establishing domestic tungsten production in the U.S., given its dual applications in both military and broad industrial sectors.

Placing Highlights:

Guardian Metal has completed a strategic raise of £750,000 through the issue of 2,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1.0p each ("Placing Shares"), representing 2.00% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company. No warrants are to be issued to the subscriber.

The entire Placing has been subscribed for by Premier Miton, a well-established UK asset management company; their relevant funds overseen by fund managers Gervais Williams and Martin Turner. Gervais Williams is president of the QCA and member of the AIM advisory panel at the London Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Placing will be applied to the Company's working capital and is targeted for accelerated exploration and project development activities at Pilot Mountain as well as, subject to the signing of the definitive agreement, at Tempiute.

The Placing was arranged by the Company's broker and 120,000 broker warrants are being issued as part of the commission payable under the terms of the Placing ("Broker Warrants"). The Broker Warrants are exercisable at £0.375 per share with an expiry date of 24 months from the date of the Placing.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"We are delighted that Premier Miton is adding to its existing holding in Guardian Metal. It is hugely encouraging that respected fund managers Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, along with the clients of Premier Miton, are demonstrating their confidence in the Company.

"We are very confident about the Company's direction as we head into 2025 and the additional financing allows us to accelerate and expand key exploration and development activities."

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 2,500,000 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around 9 January 2025 ("Admission"). The Placing Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 125,006,991 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com