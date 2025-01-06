Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025

WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
03.01.25
16:19 Uhr
0,781 Euro
+0,002
+0,26 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2025 08:02 Uhr
Ecora Resources PLC Announces 2024 Interim Dividend: Amounts per Ordinary Share

Finanznachrichten News

Ecora Resources PLC

2024 Interim Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Further to the announcement on 4 September 2024 of the 2024 interim dividend of 1.70c per ordinary share, the equivalent of this interim dividend, in Sterling is 1.3704 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.4507 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.8061 and US$1=C$1.4416.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 3 January 2025, being the record date for this interim dividend.

The payment date of the 2024 interim dividend is Friday 31 January 2025.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
