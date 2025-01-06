An international team has combined organic synthesis with predictive models to discover new functional materials that enhance performance of hole transport layers used in perovskite solar cells. The team asserts that optimizing for other solar cell properties is possible with the platform, as well as using it for development of materials for other kinds of devices. An international team led by Helmholtz Institute Erlangen-Nürnberg for Renewable Energy (HI ERN), a branch of German research institute Forschungszentrum Jülich, has combined organic synthesis with predictive models to discover new ...

