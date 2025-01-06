A Western Australia-based hybrid solar and battery system developer has demonstrated its hybrid units deployed in remote locations for businesses and communities can potentially replace around 150 litres of diesel per day. From pv magazine Australia Western Australia-headquartered Australian Flow Batteries (AFB) have used the Australian Automation and Robotics Precinct (AARP) to demonstrate its diesel replacement system, which is a mobile, rapidly deployable hybrid power solution combining a 123-metre retractable solar array with a containerized vanadium redox flow battery (VRFBs). AFB Managing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...