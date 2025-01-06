The acquisition of P4Q brings Kinematics expertise in full-stack electronics, including its tracker controls brand, Suntrack. From pv magazine USA Kinematics, a U. S. -based specialist in intelligent motion control has signed a definitive agreement to acquire P4Q, a Spanish manufacturer of electronics for solar tracker controllers, industrial automation, sensors, and cloud-based monitoring. P4Q is maker of the Suntrack solar tracker controller (shown below), which the company says provides flexible integration and helps clients reduce LCOE and maximize energy yield production. The Spanish firm ...

