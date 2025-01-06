The U. S. Department of Energy (DOE) will provide more than half a billion dollars in loans to add nearly 1 GWh Convergent to build and operate utility-scale solar-plus-storage in Puerto Rico, improving grid resilience. From ESS News Puerto Rico's fragile grid has been given a boost, with the US Department of Energy (DOE) offering more than half a billion dollars via the Loan Programs Office (LPO), under certain conditions, to build solar, storage, and solar-plus-storage on the island Puerto Rico suffered a sweeping blackout in the US territory on New Year's Eve, with a preliminary investigation ...

