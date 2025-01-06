Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

5,643 ID Logistics Group shares

€1,391,415 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2024:

4,974 ID Logistics Group shares

€1,562,318 in cash

Over the period from July 1st to December 31, 2024, the following have been executed:

5,115 buy transactions

6,026 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were:

66,734 shares and €26,262,541 buy

66,065 shares and €26,091,638 sell

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 3 274 164.00

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group:

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.75 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages nearly 400 sites across 18 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 38,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

