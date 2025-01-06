Program targets innovative green energy, smart grid, and micro power solutions for advanced computing centers worldwide

DeepGreenX Group Inc. ("DeepGreenX," "DXG," or the "Company"), an AI-enabled green energy and technology company, and Sente Ventures ("Sente"), today announced a framework agreement for creating a five-year $25 billion strategic investment program (the "Program") for companies providing solutions for clean energy generation, virtual grids, battery storage, microreactor power, and data center infrastructure, and enabling technologies to support data centers and computing hubs.

Under the framework agreement, DeepGreenX and Sente will use the Program to capture sustainability customers and deep technology solutions for DeepGreenX's AI-powered data financialization platform, significantly increasing their profitability relative to traditional green investment programs.

"Green energy companies and projects have historically been heavily dependent upon favorable subsidies and regulations, and therefore highly temporal," said Barclay Knapp, CEO of DeepGreenX. "We expect the Program to open new pathways for green energy companies and projects, while DeepGreenX in parallel builds an international capital sourcing and data-driven platform that is designed to prevail over these legacy challenges. We welcome the opportunity to partner with Sente, which has significant expertise in complex battery, data center, and quantum computing power technologies."

"Many viable green energy projects stagnate because of their reliance on unpredictable capital, preventing startups from scaling to offer innovative solutions," said Serhat Cicekoglu, Founder and CEO of Sente. "DeepGreenX's platform is a paradigm shift for the industry, creating independent profitability for these companies and their deployment projects, thus making them highly attractive standalone investments. We are excited to be partnering with the talented team at DeepGreenX to unlock the enormous opportunity ahead."

The Program will be funded by DXG-Hues, DeepGreenX's joint venture with Hues Capital, which is led by Dr. Jim Lai, CEO of Hues Capital and a director of DeepGreenX. DXG-Hues will deploy two $5 billion funds focused on green energy, AI, and computing power projects in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with pipelines that include investment target companies from the Tencent and Softbank ecosystems.

DeepGreenX's mission is to create real economic value by merging innovation with sustainability. DXG employs its AI-driven infrastructure to connect green energy and computing power solutions with long-term profitability, transforming such sustainability data into actionable, liquid financial instruments that can be traded and monetized on a growing global network of interactive digital platforms. The Company is developing operations in 20 cities across four continents, including Europe and Asia.

Sente's mission is to invest in deep tech solutions across the globe that are primarily focused on human essentials (agriculture, food, and water) and industrial circular economy (energy transition, logistics, and upcycling). Sente has developed a collective and collaborative investment thesis that helps startups quickly scale by leveraging its LPs, corporate partners, and various funding vehicles, the latter of which includes long-term favorable debt solutions necessary for mission critical capital expense projects. Sente Ventures' approach aims to solve the "speed-to-scale" issue, a high-speed growth mechanism, via a catalytic capital roadmap.

About DeepGreenX

DeepGreenX is an AI-driven infrastructure platform company focused on the interconnection and monetization of clean energy, computing power, and data. Through its unrivaled ability to generate a "universal equivalent of value," DXG enables the full interoperability of financial and logistics systems and allows seamless asset exchanges.

DeepGreenX aims to become the global software-defined virtual connectivity operator and hyper-scaler driving the fusion of data acquisition with real world assets (RWA). By leveraging its growing Global Campus Network of AI agent hubs and its edge AI-enabled virtual grid, battery and energy storage, edge computing, and virtual manufacturing centers, DXG is creating the ultimate virtual marketplace of the new Green Economy.

About Sente Ventures

Sente Ventures, based in Chicago, IL, is a venture investment platform designed to de-risk and unlock cross-sector investment in zero-emission deep-tech technologies across the globe through engaging with actors like corporations and debt financiers in the capital stack to accelerate the success of impactful technologies and returns for its investors. Sente has a portfolio of 56 startups across 24 countries, built since 2018.

