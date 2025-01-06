The European Heat Pump Association (EHPA) says there are no value-added tax (VAT) advantages for heat pump installations in terms of upfront costs in most European countries. It is calling for EU member states to use available fiscal tools to make installations more financially viable. The EHPA said in a new report that nearly all European countries can adopt more fiscal measures to encourage heat pump installations. The report, "Heat pumps versus boilers - taxes and running costs," examines VAT rates in 30 European countries, including the 27 nations of the European Union, as well as Norway, ...

