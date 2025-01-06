euroAtlantic Airways (EAA), part of the Njord Partners portfolio and a leading Portuguese company in aircraft wet-leasing and charter services, is pleased to announce a new agreement with Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras in response to the significant increase in demand for flights between Brazil and Portugal. This strategic partnership will provide additional direct flights connecting São Paulo (Viracopos Airport) to Lisbon (Humberto Delgado Airport), with operations having commenced on 19 December 2024.

With over 30 years of experience and a proud history of 25 years' operating flights in Brazil, EAA will provide several long-haul aircraft to support this important route. The first aircraft is already in service, with potential for additional aircraft to be added in 2025.

Stewart Higginson, CEO and President of euroAtlantic Airways, commented:

"We are very pleased to establish this strategic partnership with Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras, strengthening the ties between Brazil and Portugal. With more than three decades of operational excellence, we are excited to offer the exceptional safety, comfort, and quality of service that Azul passengers expect."

Abhi Shah, President of Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras, added:

"Based in Europe, euroAtlantic Airways has commercial relationships with major airlines worldwide and extensive experience in passenger transport. Moreover, it is recognized for its quality service delivery and reliability in the sector."

About euroAtlantic Airways

euroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI and charter solutions, operating a diverse fleet of aircraft. Headquartered in Carnaxide with a base at Lisbon Airport, the airline provides charter, wet-leasing, and ad-hoc flight services worldwide, having served 719 airports across 176 countries in its 30 years of operations. With over three decades of experience in the aviation sector, EAA has established itself as a global leader in ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and charter services.

Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for excellence by delivering tailored services that meet its clients' unique needs, with a continuous focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. euroAtlantic Airways is majority-owned by Njord Partners.

For more information, visit: https://www.euroatlantic.pt/en/quem-somos/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a European investment manager specializing in special situations and a provider of flexible, long-term capital solutions, primarily for family-owned businesses. Founded in 2013, Njord Partners has invested 24 companies and manages over €1 billion in capital.

For more information, visit: https://njordpartners.com/

