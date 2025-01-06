Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Momcozy 2024 Year in Review: Capturing the Power of Comfort and Growth

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global one-stop mother and baby brand Momcozy has unveiled its annual review video alongside a user testimonial video. In its 2024 annual review, Momcozy showcased its dedication to empowering mothers through innovative campaigns and partnerships, emphasizing significant collaborations and community initiatives that strengthened its global presence and maternal support commitment.

Empowering Events and Initiatives

Throughout 2024, Momcozy hosted impactful events globally to honor and support mothers. In March, the "Cozy Mom: Her Infinite Power" campaign, in partnership with Marie Claire, shared inspiring stories of diverse women embracing their true selves. In May, the "Cozy Village: From Cozy Me to Cozy We" philosophy, celebrated for Mother's Day, emphasized community support alongside partners like Babylist and PSI, highlighting the collective effort needed in the parenting journey.

Brand Ambassadors and Advocacy

In July, Momcozy proudly announced its partnership with Nada Hafez, a professional fencer and mother, as a brand ambassador, highlighting her strength in both daily life and sports.

For World Breastfeeding Week in August, Momcozy collaborated with global breastfeeding organizations to support breastfeeding journeys with practical initiatives.

In September, during New York Fashion Week, Momcozy redefined its mission at the "Cozy Evolution: Together We Grow" Brand Day event, featuring a 'Momcozy Lounge' where industry leaders discussed modern motherhood.

To close the year in December, Momcozy partnered with supermodel Iskra Lawrence for the "Cozy Holiday: Joy for All, Love for You" campaign, promoting peaceful moments for mothers during the festive season.

Annual Highlights and Future Outlook

In 2024, Momcozy expanded globally, reaching over 4.5 million mothers and building a vast sales network worldwide. Through ongoing innovation in the maternity and baby sector, Momcozy provides genuine support to all mothers, redefining "comfort" as a symbol of strength and growth. Moving forward, Momcozy is dedicated to supporting mothers, fostering warmth, innovation, and exploring new horizons.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has led in comfort for mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and mom care products. Ranked top in Amazon categories, endorsed by 4 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's comprehensive range is available on Amazon, Babylist, and Boots. Through ongoing innovation and cozy designs, Momcozy is expanding its global reach to simplify moms' lives worldwide.

For more information, visit https://momcozy.com.

Media Contact: pr@momcozy.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/momcozy-2024-year-in-review-capturing-the-power-of-comfort-and-growth-302342339.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.