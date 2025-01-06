DJ Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILI LN) Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 134.1285 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 477789 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2025 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)