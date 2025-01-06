Volkswagen has demonstrated remarkable momentum in its delivery figures, with the core brand achieving a 15.2% increase to approximately 379,000 vehicles over the past year. The fourth quarter particularly contributed to this positive trajectory, posting a 7.0% growth with 103,000 units delivered. This robust performance has resonated well in the financial markets, with Volkswagen's preferred stock climbing 1.45% to reach €88.08, reflecting investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and operational execution.

Expanding Electric Infrastructure in China

In a significant move to strengthen its position in the world's largest automotive market, Volkswagen has deepened its partnership with Chinese manufacturer Xpeng. The collaboration's centerpiece involves an ambitious infrastructure project to establish over 20,000 liquid-cooled fast-charging stations across 420 Chinese cities. This strategic initiative addresses the growing demands of the electric vehicle market while demonstrating Volkswagen's commitment to expanding its footprint in China's competitive automotive landscape.

