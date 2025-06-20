China Telecom Global: One Growth, Together for a Shared Future

China Telecom Global Partner Conference Kicked Off

HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, 2025, China Telecom Global (below as "CTG") grandly held its Global Partners Conference in Shanghai under the theme "One Growth, Together for a Shared Future". The conference brought together more than 600 global leaders in the communications industry, ecosystem partners, and strategic clients to delve into intelligent ecosystem collaboration and technological innovation. During the event, CTG unveiled the "OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative", and through multiple keynote speeches, launch ceremonies, and signing activities, outlined a new blueprint for the synergistic developmentof the global communications industry and the digital economy.

Industry Leaders Gather to Explore Global Collaboration Opportunities

Liu Ying, Executive Vice President of China Telecom, stated that the company has comprehensively and deeply implemented its cloudification and digital transformation strategy, driving its transformation into a service-oriented, technology-driven, and security-focused enterprise. Focusing on four key technological directions-"networks, cloud and cloud-network integration, artificial intelligence, quantum/security"-the company has fully established its seven strategic emerging businesses, achieving notable breakthroughs and landmark achievements in cloud computing, AI, satellite communications, vision network, quantum technology, and other fields.

Ms. Liu emphasized that China Telecom has consistently adhered to the principles of openness, sharing, and win-win cooperation. Maintaining close collaboration with over 500 major global operators and partners, China Telecom has jointly developed global digital information infrastructure that includes 130 international submarine and terrestrial cable systems, with international transmission capacity exceeding 144T; Through progressive establishment of AIDCs in key regions, China Telecom now operates 15 state-of-the-art data centers and 251 global network nodes, extending business reach to more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. Standing at this new historical juncture, China Telecom is committed to deepening strategic cooperation with global partners to co-chart the blueprint for progress, jointly seizing new opportunities in the global digital economy.

John Hoffman, CEO of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), praised China Telecom's outstanding contributions in advancing global digital collaboration during his address. Hoffman noted that the mobile communications industry contributes over $6 trillion annually to the global economy-a remarkable achievement built on cross-border, cross-cultural, and cross-business collaboration. He stated that the "OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative" exemplifies this spirit of cooperation and will help bridge digital divides, unlock industry potential, and inject new momentum into global digital transformation.

OneGrowth Initiative Launched to Co-build Digital Symbiosis Platform

At the conference, China Telecom Global unveiled the "OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative". Positioning as a "Global Digital Future Symbiosis Platform," the initiative aims to "co-build a sustainable global digital ecosystem" to drive worldwide intelligent connectivity and win-win collaboration

Its core values include:

Co-Creation: Joint Innovation, Reshape Value.

China Telecom has established a comprehensive "R-D-O Synergy" scientific research and innovation system. By collaborating with world-leading universities and gathering innovative forces, China Telecom jointly upgrades scenario-based intelligent computing cloud, video networking, vehicle networking, and other leading products with global partners. Transforming CTG into a "super interface" to promote the implementation of innovative achievements both domestically and abroad.

Sharing: Mutual Benefits of Resources, Transformation of Capabilities.

Leveraging internationally leading digital infrastructure, China Telecom shares high-quality core cloud-network resources and global service points through resource exchange, technology empowerment, and joint project operations. Joining forces with over 100 global strategic partners to actively promote resource reciprocity, capability transformation, and achievement sharing to pave the way for mutual development.

Co-Governance: Hand in Hand for Advancement, Sustained Development.

China Telecom embraces technological upgrades and evolution by actively participating in international standards organizations like ITU-T and more. Together with global partners, China Telecom promotes cross-border data compliance, global computing power interconnection, and intelligent network autonomy, contributing to the sustainable development of an intelligent world.

Win-Win: Synergize Efforts, Align Strategies.

Through deepened collaboration in joint customer expansion, reciprocal business benefits, profit sharing, and brand resonance, China Telecom has served over 60,000 clients in international markets, generating over CNY 10 billion in cooperative revenue globally. CTG invites global partners to join the "OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative" to share greater dividends in international operations.

Building upon the "OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative", CTG is implementing comprehensive upgrades across infrastructure, product capabilities, and partnership models. By innovating its business approach through technology services, platform operations, and value co-creation, CTG is establishing a future-ready global capabilities framework. Going forward, the "OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative" will pursue its mission to "Open, Nurture, Empower, Intergrow as One". The initiative is committed to building a trusted international cooperation bridge, amplifying the multiplier effect of data and technology, and delivering China's capabilities to serve global customers.

Three Key Focus Areas Drive Cutting-Edge Collaboration

With a visionary strategy grounded in pragmatic execution, the conference centered on three pivotal sectors-AI + Intelligent Empowerment, AI + Vision Network, and AI + Comprehensive Mobility-to showcase China Telecom's core capabilities, open resources, and collaboration vision. Through partnerships with global telecom operators and ecosystem partners, the event yielded multiple major collaboration announcements and alliance releases.

AI + Intelligent Empowerment: China Telecom will share its "9+30+X+N" global cloud-network capability system with partners, opening global submarine/terrestrial cable capacity and AIDC collaboration opportunities. Milestone included the AIDC Global Cooperation Launch and the Intelligent Computing Ecosystem Alliance Release, demonstrating concrete progress in building global AIDC infrastructure and smart computing ecosystems.

AI + Vision Network: China Telecom has meticulously built the world's first cross-border, cross-cultural global video PaaS platform-Seelink International Platform. It provides end-to-end video networking operation solutions tailored for global operators, empowering local economic development and social governance through digital technology. Currently, Seelink International Platform has achieved dual breakthroughs in scale and influence, serving over 100 million users and injecting new momentum into operator revenue growth. Key events included the official launch of the Seelink International Platform and Vision Network Global Partnership, propelling this cutting-edge vision network technology onto the international stage.

AI + Comprehensive Mobility: China Telecom will leverage its ubiquitous "land-sea-air-space" integrated mobile network to deepen global partnerships in satellite communications, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), and other strategic areas. The launch ceremony of loV Global Partnership symbolized a major breakthrough in global mobile ecosystem development.

This grand gathering not only marks an important milestone in China Telecom Global's strategic upgrade, but also signifies that the global communications industry is jointly entering a new era of "One Growth, Together for a Shared Future" Through the digital symbiosis platform built under the "OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative," CTG is embracing global partners with an open and inclusive attitude to jointly blueprint the future. Moving forward, CTG will continue upholding the cooperative philosophy of "Co-Creation, Sharing, Co-Governance, and Win-Win" to contribute China's wisdom and strength toward building a smarter and more inclusive global digital ecosystem.

