International Star, Inc.: International Star Announces Expansion Into Nevada

International Star Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary Budding Equity LLC, Partners With Premium Produce LLC to Launch Iconic Cannabis Brands in Nevada

Budding Equity LLC, (a Wholly owned subsidiary of ILST (OTC PINK:ILST)) a leader in cannabis innovation and brand development, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Premium Produce LLC, helmed by industry veteran Priscilla Vilchis, to launch its portfolio of premium cannabis brands in Nevada.

Under the partnership, Premium Produce will oversee the manufacturing and distribution of Budding Equity's joint venture brands, bringing exceptional cannabis products to one of the most dynamic and competitive markets in the United States.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Budding Equity as we expand into Nevada," said Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity LLC. "Priscilla Vilchis and Premium Produce have a stellar reputation for delivering quality and excellence, and we're thrilled to work together to bring our innovative brands to life in this exciting market."

Priscilla Vilchis, known for her groundbreaking work in the cannabis industry, has a track record of success in Nevada, including past collaborations with cultural icons Lil' Kim, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair to launch their brands. Her deep understanding of the market and unwavering commitment to quality position this partnership for success.

"Partnering with Budding Equity is an exciting opportunity to create something extraordinary for Nevada consumers," said Vilchis, CEO of Premium Produce LLC. "With our manufacturing and distribution expertise and Budding Equity's vision, we're set to redefine the cannabis experience in this state."

The new product lineup will feature premium-quality offerings designed to appeal to recreational and medicinal consumers. These products will debut in select dispensaries across Nevada, targeting the end of Q1, with plans to expand distribution statewide.

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity ("BE") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BE owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with Ice Cube and Kevin Smith affiliates to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investors@ilstinc.com

International Star, Inc.

8 The Green

Suite 16020

Dover, DE 19901

Website: www.ilstinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: International Star, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com