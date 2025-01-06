Commercials will feature pro football couples showcasing the Experian app and subscription cancellation feature, which could save consumers more than $200 per yeari

Experian is kicking off the new year with an ad campaign featuring two top professional football players and their partners, aiming to inspire Americans to tackle their finances in 2025. The campaign, titled Tackling Life by Experian," features quarterback Jordan Love and his fiancé, Ronika Stone, and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, who highlight how people could save time and money with Experian by canceling unwanted subscriptions, checking their credit, and more.

A recent national Experian survey shows that many respondents' top New Year's financial resolution is to save money (43%). The Experian app and subscription cancellation feature can help consumers by tracking and cancelling subscriptions-doing all the work. Over 200+ subscriptions are eligible for cancellation in categories like streaming services, meal kits, and entertainment apps, and consumers can access the tool as part of a paid Experian membership by enrolling at www.experian.com. Experian data shows that consumers have about four subscriptions on average, totaling almost $1,000 per year.

"As consumers reset their finances for the New Year, we wanted to showcase how Experian offers a range of resources in our membership, like our subscription cancellation service," said Kevin Everhart, Chief Growth Officer, Experian Consumer Services at Experian. "Whether it is to help you budget, find the right loan, or get better rates on expenses like auto insurance, we have many free and paid premium tools all aimed at improving your financial health."

Managing Finances with Teamwork

The separate Experian commercials feature the star athletes and their significant others discussing how Experian and its subscription cancellation feature could fit into their demanding lives. To view the commercials, go here.

"It was a great shoot, pretty much just hanging out with the couples. That environment is where the magic of these spots came from," said Todd Miller, Chief Creative Director at Experian's in-house ad agency, The Cooler. "We just let them be themselves. They talked about their lives and how Experian can help better manage finances along the way. It was a blast to see their back-and-forth banter and natural playfulness come through. We just let them run with it and kept the cameras on."

The campaign was developed with Athletes First, a full-service management firm that represents elite players, coaches, personnel, and broadcasters, and kicked off during the first-ever Netflix Christmas Gameday live pro football double-header. The campaign continues Experian's presence across sports, while the streaming service's broader reach among women was a great fit for the creative that pairs the athletes with their partners.

Ads will be broadcast on TV, CTV, and digital platforms as well. This effort includes a series of video creatives designed for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and more. The ads will also air during the College Football Playoffs, the College Football National Championship game, and professional football playoffs, among other events.

To get started with Experian's subscription cancellation feature and other tools, download the iOS or Android app or visit www.experian.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, finance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

i Results will vary. Not all subscriptions are eligible, savings are not guaranteed, and some may not see savings. Experian members for whom Experian canceled at least one subscription averaged $270/year of anticipated savings. Available with eligible paid memberships and requires connecting payment account(s) to Experian account.

