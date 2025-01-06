GSR, the global cryptocurrency trading firm and liquidity provider, today proudly announces the approval by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of GSR Markets UK Limited as a registered crypto asset business. This significant milestone establishes the GSR Group as the first crypto liquidity provider to secure regulatory authorisations from both the FCA and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), reaffirming GSR's commitment to compliance and innovation.

The newly granted FCA registration enables GSR Markets UK Limited to facilitate over-the-counter (OTC) and programmatic execution crypto asset trading services for clients, including in the United Kingdom. This approval underscores GSR's dedication to adhering to the highest regulatory standards and delivering reliable, secure, and efficient trading solutions to clients.

"Receiving FCA approval marks a significant milestone in our mission to shape a more transparent, inclusive global crypto trading ecosystem," said Xin Song, Group CEO, GSR. "By achieving approvals from two of the world's leading financial regulators, the GSR Group can confidently expand our services to institutional and professional clients globally while continuing to uphold the integrity and high-quality service that we are known for."

"With crypto markets performing strongly and Bitcoin reaching all-time highs, this achievement comes at an opportune time," added Jakob Palmstierna, CEO, GSR Markets UK Limited and President, GSR Group. "Demand for reliable, regulated trading solutions has never been greater and this new registration allows us to further support clients as they navigate the dynamic, rapidly growing market."

GSR's global presence is complemented by its strong foothold in the UK, with over 120 employees, making it one of the largest crypto-native employers in the region. The firm is now looking forward to engaging constructively with UK policy makers as the UK's comprehensive regulatory framework takes shape.

The GSR Group has over ten years of digital asset market expertise as a liquidity provider and active, multi-stage investor. Our suite of services includes OTC Trading, Market Making, and Treasury Management. The GSR Group is embedded in every major sector of the digital asset ecosystem, working with token issuers, institutional investors, miners, and leading trading venues.

