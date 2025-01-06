MolecuLight Inc.: MolecuLight Secures $27.5 Million From Hayfin, a Leading Healthcare Institutional Investor

Strategic financing will enable MolecuLight to further accelerate commercialization

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global medical device company pioneering point-of-care fluorescence imaging for measuring bacterial load in wounds, today announced it has secured a $27.5 million investment from Hayfin Capital Management LLP ("Hayfin"). This significant investment will accelerate MolecuLight's continued growth in the United States, Canada, and Europe across hospital in-patient and out-patient clinics, independent wound care clinics, podiatrists, mobile care, skilled nursing facilities, and long-term care centers.

MolecuLight's innovative fluorescence imaging devices are transforming the way healthcare providers detect and treat infections. By providing real-time visualization of harmful bacteria in all wound types, these devices empower clinicians to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes while reducing cost-to-care1,2. This includes shortened healing times, reduced use of unnecessary antibiotics, complication avoidance, and minimized failure of skin substitutes products1,3,4..

"We are thrilled to partner with Hayfin, a leading global alternative investment manager which has extensive investment experience in companies focused on wound care," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "This investment will enable us to accelerate our goal of improving how wounds are treated worldwide. We will further expand our footprint to reach more healthcare providers and patients while continuing to develop additional cutting-edge features including thermal imaging, 3D wound visualization, and other unique feature sets that will be announced over the next 6 months."

"We are excited to partner with MolecuLight and support their continued growth. MolecuLight's imaging device is a best-in-class product with broad market traction and a strong R&D and Product Development pipeline. These attributes importantly create a unique solution for an unmet need in the wound care space that is transformative for patients, providers, and the healthcare system as a whole and make it an ideal fit for our investing strategy. Our capital support will enable MolecuLight to accelerate its growth and impact." said Andrew Merrill, Managing Director, Hayfin.

Tungsten Advisors acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

About MolecuLight

MolecuLight is the leader in in point-of-care fluorescence imaging, providing the only FDA Class II-cleared diagnostic device for detection of bacteria. Their innovative devices empower healthcare providers to quickly and accurately detect elevated levels of bacteria in wounds, surgical sites, and other injuries. This real-time visualization of bacteria that is linked to infection empowers clinicians to make informed treatment decisions. Early and accurate detection of bacteria leads to more targeted treatment plans. By optimizing treatment plans, MolecuLight technology helps to accelerate healing and reduce the risk of complications. The multi-modal device combines bacterial detection, wound measurement, and imaging capabilities into a single tool, streamlining workflows and improving documentation accuracy. Integrating seamlessly with electronic medical records, MolecuLight empowers clinicians to deliver the highest standard of care while optimizing their workflow. For more information, please visit us.moleculight.com.

About Hayfin

Hayfin Capital Management ("Hayfin") is the leading alternative asset management firm with c. €32 billion in assets under management. Hayfin focuses on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors across its private debt, liquid credit and private equity solutions businesses.

Hayfin has a diverse international team of over 200 experienced industry professionals with offices globally, including headquarters in London and offices in Chicago, Dubai, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Stockholm, San Diego, Singapore and Tokyo.

Further information can be found at hayfin.com.

About Tungsten Advisors

Tungsten Advisors (www.tungstenadv.com) is an investment banking firm focused on strategic advisory and corporate finance for healthcare companies. Tungsten provides transactional services including financings (PPs/PIPEs/RDs), corporate licensing and mergers and acquisitions. Tungsten also focuses on company incubation and makes direct investments alongside the creation of new companies in healthcare.

Securities offered through its Broker-Dealer, Finalis Securities LLC.

