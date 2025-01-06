Stibo Systems Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix: Product Information Management by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Product Information Management vendors.

SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Product Information Management vendors. StiboSystems with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Stibo Systems as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix analysis of Product Information Management Market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Stibo Systems was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix: Product Information Management due to its outstanding capabilities in centralizing product data, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

QKS Group defines Product Information Management as "a platform that helps collect, integrate and centralize product data into a single source of truth and assists organizations in managing, enriching, and syndicating product information across various sales and marketing channels. The PIM platform facilitates efficient handling of product information, including descriptions, specifications, images, videos, pricing, and other relevant attributes, while ensuring consistency, accuracy, compliance, and completeness of the data."

According to Dharun R, Analyst at QKS Group, "Stibo Systems stands as a key leader in Product Information Management (PIM), leveraging its robust platform to deliver unified and accurate product data across various channels. By centralizing product data management, Stibo Systems enables organizations to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and accelerate time-to-market. Its platform excels in data integration, cleansing, and enrichment, empowering businesses to manage complex hierarchies and attributes efficiently. With advanced capabilities in workflow automation and seamless syndication of data, Stibo Systems allows organizations to adapt swiftly to dynamic market requirements, enhancing operational scalability and driving better customer experiences. The focus on providing improved quality, consistent product information positions Stibo Systems as a key partner in the competitive digital commerce ecosystem."

According to Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems, "Being recognized as a leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation and delivering value to our customers. From driving operational efficiency to creating exceptional customer experiences and fueling responsible AI, we can help businesses unlock the full potential behind their data. Our priority is always to help our customers gain an edge in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Stibo Systems

SPARK Matrix: Product Information Management, Q3, 2024

About Stibo System:

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at www.stibosystems.com

Media Contact:

Katherine Hahn

Public Relations Manager

khah@stibosystems.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

QKS Group Media Contact:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/stibo-systems-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-product-information-management-by-qks-group-912

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stibo-systems-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-product-information-management-by-qks-group-302341858.html