DeFi Technologies Provides Monthly Corporate Update: Valour Reports C$1.18 Billion (US$819 Million) AUM, and Record Monthly Net Inflows of C$56 Million (US$38.8 Million) in December 2024
Toronto, Canada, January 6, 2025 - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour"), a leading issuer of exchange traded products ("ETPs") reports assets under management ("AUM") of C$1.18 Billion (US$819 Million) as of December 31, 2024. While AUM decreased by 11% compared to the previous month due to digital asset price depreciation, Valour achieved an outstanding 133% AUM growth year-over-year.
Net Inflows and Investor Confidence
Key Products Driving Inflows:
These inflows highlight Valour's leadership in providing access to diverse digital assets.
Valour's Top ETPs by AUM:
Strong Financial Position
As of December 31, 2024, the Company maintains a strong financial position:
Cash and USDT Balance: Approximately C$22 million (US$15.2 million), a 25.6% increase from the previous month.
Loans Payable: Approximately C$8.3 million (US$6 million), unchanged from the previous month.
Digital Asset Treasury: The company increased its DOT holdings, sold a portion of its CORE tokens, and maintained a diversified portfolio of assets:
These holdings are valued at approximately C$58.9 million (US$40.7 million), representing a 16% month-over-month decrease due to the sale of CORE tokens and the depreciation of digital asset prices.
DeFi Alpha Strategy
The Company is assessing multiple arbitrage opportunities, having generated revenues of C$111.5 Million (US$82.0 Million) in Q2 and C$20.6 million (US$14.7 million) in Q3 with zero losses to date. This strategy has strengthened the Company's financial position, enabling debt repayment and supporting the deployment of a digital asset treasury strategy.
Recent Strategic Developments from December include:
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Investment in Neuronomics AG
DeFi Technologies signed a letter of intent to acquire a 10% minority stake in Neuronomics AG, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in AI-driven quantitative trading strategies. This strategic investment enhances DeFi Technologies' asset management and trading capabilities, diversifies revenue streams, and complements its DeFi Alpha arbitrage trading desk. Leveraging Neuronomics' advanced AI strategies, which have consistently delivered superior risk-adjusted performance, the partnership positions DeFi Technologies for continued growth in the asset management sector and the broader cryptocurrency market.
Valour Announces the Mega Launch of 20 New Digital Asset ETPs on Spotlight Stock Market
Valour announced the simultaneous launch of 20 new digital asset ETPs on the Spotlight Stock Market, marking the largest single-day ETP rollout in its history. This milestone expanded Valour's portfolio to over 60 ETPs listed across European exchanges, providing secure, regulated access to cutting-edge blockchain technologies. With ambitious plans to reach 100 ETPs by the end of 2025, Valour continues to lead in bridging traditional finance with the decentralized future and democratizing access to digital assets.
Valour Digital Securities Limited and The Hashgraph Group (THG) Expand Access to Hedera HBAR ETP with Euronext Listing
Valour Digital Securities Limited launched a new Hedera HBAR ETP (ISIN: GB00BRC6JM96) on Euronext Amsterdam, providing European investors with expanded access to Hedera's native token, HBAR. This is the first physically backed Hedera ETP under Valour's Digital Securities Limited base prospectus, offering broader accessibility for both institutional and retail investors. Hedera, a leading energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake network governed by global enterprises like Google, IBM, and Deutsche Telekom, boasts a market capitalization of $11.3 billion and ranks among the top 20 cryptocurrencies worldwide.
Appointment of New CFO
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Paul Bozoki as its Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Bozoki is a seasoned financial executive with approximately 30 years of accounting, tax and capital markets experience. He has served as a CFO in numerous industries including: private equity, real estate, software, mining and manufacturing, and has extensive international experience working on six continents. He holds CPA designations in both Ontario, Canada, and New Hampshire, USA, and has managed several cross-listed public companies (Canada-USA-Australia). Mr. Bozoki has an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University.
Mr. Bozoki's appointment follows the retirement of Mr. Ryan Ptolemy as former Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ptolemy has been with the Company since 2009, and management and the Board of Directors of the Company thank Mr. Ptolemy for his tireless contributions to the Company during his tenure. Mr. Ptolemy has agreed to remain with the Company in the short term to ensure a seamless transition of the Company's financial matters.
