Tecan Group AG: Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Finanznachrichten News

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 6, 2025 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following investor conferences in the upcoming weeks:

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland
Date: 9 January 2025
Participants: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO
Tania Micki, CFO
Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations
Not webcasted.

Octavian Seminar 2025, Davos, Switzerland
Date: 10 January 2025
Participants: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO
Tania Micki, CFO
Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations
Not webcasted.

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA
Date: 15 January 2025
Presentation: 09:00am PST.
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,500 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2023, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,074 million (USD 1,194 million; EUR 1,108 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).


For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b72a4cd9-94f5-4a01-aba3-8014925a4704)

