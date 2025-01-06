Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) says negative wholesale electricity prices occurred for 457 hours in 2024, up from 301 hours in 2023. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Bundesnetzagentur said negative wholesale electricity prices occurred for 457 hours in 2024, up from 301 hours in 2023, based on data from its SMARD platform. It noted that high electricity exchange prices above €0. 10 ($0. 10)/kWh occurred less often in 2024, dropping to 2,296 hours from 4,106 in 2023. The average wholesale price in the day-ahead market fell 17. 5% year on year to €0. 07851/kWh. The agency ...

