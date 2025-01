Litecoin (LTC) is expected consolidate in January 2025 with the intention to prepare a bullish move in February and/or March. RELATED - Litecoin (LTC) prediction 2025 Before looking at price related Litecoin information, we would like to emphasize the importance of focus. We agree with this post on X: There's literally too many tokens. It's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...