SWK Holdings Corp.: SWK Holdings Provides Portfolio Update

SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science-focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, provided today a portfolio update for material events occurring since September 30, 2024.

Originations

In November, SWK advanced $5.0M to existing borrower Journey Medical to help fund the company's launch of EmrosiTM.

In November, as part of a broader amendment SWK advanced $0.6M to existing borrower Biotricity. On amendment closing, SWK received 600,000 warrants to purchase Biotricity stock at $0.50 per share.

In December, SWK closed an $8.0M senior secured term loan with Triple Ring Technologies, a leader in R&D and product co-development across the medtech, life sciences, sustainable agriculture, and environmental technology industries.

In December, SWK advanced $2.5M to existing SWK borrower SKNV.

In December, SWK closed a $25.7M expansion of its existing credit facility with Eton, which now totals $30.0M. On funding, SWK received 289,736 warrants to purchase Eton stock at $5.32 per share.

In December, SWK advanced $2.5M to existing SWK borrower MedMinder.

Repayments

In November, as a result of the sale of certain Exeevo assets to a third-party, SWK received a $3.4M net payment. In early January, SWK received an additional $0.7M net payment. SWK anticipates receiving a $0.5M payment during the first quarter of 2025 and is eligible for a three-year, annual earn-out based on the increase in gross profit.

In November, SWK received a $13.0M payment from the Biolase bankruptcy estate. SWK anticipates receiving an additional payment from the estate in the first half of 2025.

In December, SWK received a $1.9M payment from Trio Healthcare. SWK may receive an additional, small payment during 2025.

In December, SWK received a $4.2M payment from Veru triggered by the sale of the FC2 Female Condom® to a third-party. SWK has no remaining economics on the product.

In January, Moleculight made a final payment to SWK totaling $12.2M, fully satisfying its outstanding obligation. SWK continues to hold Moleculight preferred equity, which is carried at no value on SWK's balance sheet.

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases typically ranging in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million.

SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, a clinical development and manufacturing organization providing development services to pharmaceutical partners as well as innovative formulation solutions built around its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, the Peptelligence® platform. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

