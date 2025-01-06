Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Features Castle Connolly Awarded Doctors in 2024

Celebrating excellence in ENT care with recognized physicians in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy in New Jersey and Philadelphia is proud to announce three ENT experts from the practice are recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2024. This prestigious designation highlights their dedication to patient care and clinical expertise, affirming the practice's commitment to delivering top-tier medical services in the region. It also reinforces the trust and reputation Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy has built within the communities they serve.

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy proudly announces that three of its physicians have been recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2024, highlighting their expertise in otolaryngology and related subspecialties. This recognition reflects the practice's commitment to providing exceptional care to patients in the Northeast.

Dr. Daniel G. Becker: Rhinoplasty Expert Named Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Dr. Daniel G. Becker , founder and Medical Director of Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy, has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2024 . He is an expert in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, with board certifications in both Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS). Dr. Becker also serves as a Clinical Professor at the University of Pennsylvania. His expertise in minimally invasive treatment of sinus and nasal problems has earned him recognition from various prestigious publications.

Dr. Becker's contributions to the field include authoring four surgical textbooks and over 100 scientific publications on rhinoplasty and sinus surgery. He is also a regular lecturer of sinus care and rhinoplasty internationally and nationally. For example, he lectured at the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery (EAFPS) 47th Annual Conference in September 2024, sharing advanced rhinoplasty techniques with the international community of surgeons in Istanbul.

His dedication to patient care and medical education exemplifies the qualities sought in Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

Dr. Scott L. Kay Continues Streak as a Top Doctor for 25 Years

Dr. Scott L. Kay , a board-certified Otolaryngologist/Head and Neck Surgeon, has been recognized as a Top Doctor for an impressive 25 consecutive years. Dr. Kay's educational background includes attending the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and having a residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Kay focuses on various ENT procedures, including facial nerve reanimation and sinus surgery. His commitment to patient care extends beyond his practice, as he provides pro bono care to victims of abuse through the Face to Face Program. Dr. Kay's repeated recognition as a Top Doctor reflects his dedication to excellence in otolaryngology.

Dr. Michael Lupa Recognized for Expertise in Sinus and Skull Base Surgery

Dr. Michael Lupa , a board-certified Otolaryngologist/Head and Neck Surgeon, is well-known for his skills in sinus surgery, allergy treatment, and advanced skull base surgery. Dr. Lupa's educational journey includes a degree in biology from Tufts University and medical education at Case Western University School of Medicine, followed by focused training in treatment for the sinuses and the skull.

Dr. Lupa's practice encompasses a wide range of ear, nose, and throat disorders, with a particular focus on allergy care, sinus diseases, thyroid and parathyroid conditions, sleep apnea, and pediatric otolaryngology. His expertise in advanced care for hearing loss, allergy testing, and innovative solutions for chronic problems makes him a 2024 Top Doctor and a valuable asset to the Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy team.

About Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2024

Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2024 represents a prestigious listing of peer-nominated physicians recognized for their excellence in clinical care, professional reputation, and contributions to their respective fields.

Through a rigorous screening process, Castle Connolly connects patients with licensed physicians who embody excellence in medicine, education, and health outcomes. By offering trusted content and an extensive doctor directory, Castle Connolly empowers informed decision-making for patients seeking premier health care providers.

About Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy is a leading healthcare provider in New Jersey and Philadelphia, offering comprehensive ear, nose, throat (ENT), and allergy care. The practice features board-certified or board-eligible physicians, nurse practitioners, audiologists, and speech pathologists, delivering personalized and effective healthcare solutions.

Comprehensive ENT Services, Including Minimally Invasive Procedures

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy offers a comprehensive array of ENT services , addressing conditions such as airway problems, hearing issues, and ear infections. The team focuses on resolving structural problems of the head, face, sinuses, nose, and throat, utilizing minimally invasive techniques when appropriate.

Advanced Allergy Testing and Treatment Options

The practice provides focused allergy testing and treatment for conditions including allergic asthma, rhinitis, drug and food allergies, and seasonal allergies. Comprehensive testing helps identify triggers, allowing for personalized treatment plans to optimize patient outcomes.

Locations: Voorhees, Sewell, Plainsboro Township, Lawrenceville, and Yardley

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy offers skilled ear, nose, and throat (ENT) services across multiple locations, each staffed by experienced professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care.

Voorhees (Sheppard Road) and Sewell Locations

Dr. Daniel G. Becker provides patient-centered care at the Voorhees and Sewell offices:

Voorhees (Sheppard Road) Address: 1001 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees Township, NJ Phone: (856) 772-1617

Sewell Office Address: 570 Egg Harbor Road, Suite B-2A, Sewell, NJ Phone: (856) 589-6673



Plainsboro Township Location

Dr. Scott L. Kay offers expert ENT care at the Plainsboro Township office:

Address: 7 Schalks Crossing Rd #324, Plainsboro Township, NJ

Phone: (609) 681-6939

Lawrenceville and Yardley Locations

Dr. Michael Lupa serves patients at the Lawrenceville and Yardley offices:

Lawrenceville Office Address: 168 Franklin Corner Road, Suite 120, Lawrence Township, NJ Phone: (609) 303-5163

Yardley Office Address: 111 Floral Vale Blvd, Suite A, Yardley, PA Phone: (267) 399-4004



All offices are open Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Book an appointment today with any of these three Castle Connolly awardees in New Jersey and Philadelphia to receive exceptional ENT and allergy care.

