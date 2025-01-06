Try It Free: KYC Data's Fresh Homeowner and Mortgage Leads Are Just a Click Away!

KYC Data, the nation's premier provider of public records and marketing leads, has unveiled an innovative and rebranded platform designed to transform targeted marketing strategies for businesses. As part of this announcement, KYC Data is offering free sample leads to showcase the amazing accuracy and freshness of its data.

With an emphasis on new homeowner, mortgage, and equity borrower data, the platform enables businesses to connect with their ideal customers at precisely the right moment. By delivering highly targeted, real-time insights, KYC Data empowers industries to increase ROI and outperform their competition.

"Fresh data is the cornerstone of effective marketing," says Frances Warth, President at KYC Data. "Our platform is built to ensure businesses stay ahead by reaching customers when they're most likely to act."

Key Features of the Platform:

Real-Time Updates: Access the latest homeowner and borrower data, updated weekly for optimal accuracy.

Customizable Lists: Tailor your data to target specific regions, demographics, and purchase price levels.

Intuitive Platform: Designed with simplicity in mind, KYC Data's platform is incredibly easy to navigate, allowing users to access and customize data effortlessly, while automated report generation saves time and maximizes efficiency for busy professionals.

Industries That Benefit the Most:

This new platform is a game-changer for industries such as:

Insurance Providers: Specialists in mortgage protection and homeowner insurance.

Services: Contractors, landscapers, and maintenance providers.

Home Furnishings: Furniture and decor retailers.

Finance Companies: Refinance, equity, and mortgage protection firms.

Home Remodeling Services: Roofers, painters, and renovators.

Why Choose KYC Data?

KYC Data stands out by providing leads that are:

Clean and Accurate: Compiled and verified by industry experts.

Hyper Targeted: No recycled lists or outdated information.

Actionable: Data that directly contributes to marketing success.

"We've combined decades of expertise with cutting-edge technology to create a platform that delivers real results," Frances added. "Our free sample leads are the perfect way for businesses to experience the value of KYC Data firsthand."

**Special Offer: Free Sample Leads**

To celebrate the rebrand and launch, KYC Data is offering businesses the opportunity to test the platform with free sample leads. This no-risk offer allows companies to see how fresh, targeted data can revolutionize their marketing campaigns.

For more information or to request your free sample leads, visit https://www.kycdata.com/free-data-form/ or call 888.767.0569.

About KYC Data

KYC Data is a trusted provider of public records and marketing leads, specializing in new homeowner, mortgage, and equity borrower data. With decades of experience, KYC Data helps businesses connect with their ideal customers by delivering fresh, accurate, and actionable insights.

For media inquiries, please contact:

KYC Data

info@kycdata.com

888.767.0569

SOURCE: KYC Data

View the original press release on accesswire.com