Mill City Ventures III Ltd.: Mill City Ventures III, Ltd Commits $3M for Twin Cities Senior Care Provider

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT), a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, announced today its partial funding commitment of a $3 million aggregate loan commitment with a fast-growing Twin Cities-based operator of senior care facilities. The use of proceeds is to fund a short-term capital need while the operator/borrower seeks to obtain one or more longer-term sources of expansion capital.

"We are pleased to continue our lending relationship with Coventry Holdings of Minnesota, LLC. The commitment is made to allow Coventry to continue working toward their expansion plans of an additional seven facilities over the next couple of years to bring Coventry's total locations to 25," commented Mill City Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Polinsky. "We have a relationship with Coventry through a previous financing arrangement."

"With over $6M in cash liquidity, we continue to discover opportunities to increase shareholder value through our short-term loans," he continued. "The loan to Coventry has an effective annual rate over 24% with what we deem to be a low risk credit."

Mill City has seen a continued robust demand into 2025 for funding opportunities and continues to pursue potential transactions in adjudicated insurance settlements, asset-based loans, real estate backed loans, and equity investment opportunities.

