QNX, Vector and TTTech Auto Join Forces to Develop Foundational Vehicle Software Platform to Turbocharge Auto Innovation

Industry heavyweights in safe and secure operating system, middleware and tooling combine their collective know-how to eliminate software integration complexities so OEMs can focus on brand differentiation

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), Vector and TTTech Auto today announced a multi-year, global undertaking to collaborate, develop and market a foundational vehicle software platform that will end the cumbersome and costly process of software integration, empowering automakers to shift their focus to delivering innovative consumer-facing applications that build brand loyalty, differentiation and value.

Solving the Software Dilemma - Managing Complexity and Costs

Today's automakers face a critical dilemma - while a robust vehicle software platform is a critical enabler for next-generation vehicles, it is expensive to develop and maintain internally while offering little consumer-facing value once complete. The involvement of hundreds of software providers in every single vehicle ECU adds significant complexity, with compounding integration and upgrade costs which can often lead to software incompatibilities, performance issues, deployment challenges and production delays. Hardware-specific dependencies further exacerbate the issue by creating vendor lock-in, limiting portability across different modules and programs. And despite best efforts from industry consortiums, existing vehicle software platform approaches have yet to gain widespread OEM acceptance due to performance issues, complex configuration requirements and safety certification hurdles.

Simplifying Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Development

With the vehicle software platform being built by QNX, Vector and TTTech Auto, automakers will gain a solid software foundation that solves these challenges and which they can build on to deliver the brand differentiating applications and services that are most in demand by their customers. Automakers will also benefit from the governance of an open and transparent multi-party collaboration that will evolve over time to embrace contributions from new ecosystem members. Pre-integrated, lightweight and certified to the automotive industry's highest functional safety (ISO 26262 ASIL D) and security (ISO 21434) standards, this vehicle software platform will be simple by design, performant by nature and able to scale vehicle-wide, making it easier than ever for automakers to accelerate their Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) development efforts so they can optimize costs, focus vital resources and deliver better customer experiences.

Freeing Automakers to Focus on What Matters Most

"Automakers are under intense pressure to deploy software quickly, simply, and at scale - a demanding reality that often results in a whack-a-mole of issues that distract from their core mission to deliver a compelling in-car experience that differentiates their brand," said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. "Amidst that backdrop, many have reached out with the same question - 'Can you take care of the heavy lifting of the underlying software stack so we can focus on what matters most to our customers?'. Working with like-minded partners in Vector and TTTech Auto, we're excited to be stepping up to the plate, with a holistic vehicle software platform that will make development headaches and managing multiple suppliers a thing of the past, freeing automakers to create the groundbreaking features that will redefine what it means to get behind the wheel."

"Behind the best software engineering organizations in the world exists a mature, well-integrated toolchain," said Alex Oyler, Director at the global automotive research firm SBD Automotive. "With the rapid transition to software-defined vehicles, entirely new tools - and integrations between them - must be developed to scale development in the world of over-the-air updates, software-in-loop simulation, and cloud-native vehicle simulation. Close cooperation between companies like QNX, Vector, and TTTech Auto plays a critical role in helping accelerate achievement of crucially important SDV key performance indicators such as faster time-to-market, complexity reduction, and workforce efficiency."

"Our customers are investing significant time in integrating various components of a vehicle software platform and maintaining it throughout the vehicle's lifecycle. By pre-integrating more parts upfront, we can drastically reduce the effort required by OEMs, ultimately shortening their time to market. The collaboration between QNX, TTTech Auto, and Vector to develop a pre-integrated vehicle software platform will enable OEMs to reallocate resources from non-differentiating software to focus on customer-facing functionalities. By jointly creating a vehicle software platform, variants will be reduced, quality and maturity of the software will be increased and the total maintenance costs will be drastically reduced," said Matthias Traub, President and Managing Director at Vector Informatik.

"At TTTech Auto, we are committed to accelerating the development of Software Defined Vehicles by providing faster, more robust integration solutions. Our collaboration with QNX and Vector enables us to deliver a scalable platform that supports multiple System on Chips (SoCs), ensuring that automakers can innovate rapidly and efficiently. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in simplifying the complexities of vehicle software integration, allowing OEMs to focus on driving experiences for their customers", said Dirk Linzmeier, CEO TTTech Auto.

The core of the vehicle software platform will be developed and managed in collaboration between QNX and Vector, with the two companies combining their expertise in safe and secure operating systems and proven automotive middleware solutions. Vector will enrich the project with in-depth knowledge in the areas of tooling and testing solutions while TTTech Auto will complement the platform with expertise in the fields of advanced task and communication scheduling and its genuine correct-by-design approach. This partnership also demonstrates the transformation of the collaboration model from the traditional value chain to value network. Upon release, the vehicle software platform will also be open to contributions from additional ecosystem players as well as from open-source initiatives to further strengthen its overall value proposition to automakers.

Additional details on the General Availability of the vehicle software platform will be announced in FY'26.

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

QNX's complete suite of automotive offerings will be on display at CES from January 7 - 10, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit QNX at Booth #4224 in the West Hall or schedule a meeting with a spokesperson here.

For more information on how the QNX portfolio of embedded software solutions can help accelerate safety-certification, ensure reliability and reduce development time, visit QNX.

###

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Vector

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and components for the development of software-based electronic systems and their networking.

For more than 35 years, Vector has been a capable partner in the development of automotive electronics. More than 4,500 employees at 33 locations worldwide support manufacturers and suppliers of the automotive industry and related industries with a professional platform of tools, software components and services for developing embedded systems. Driven the passion for technology Vector develops solutions which relieve engineers of their demanding tasks.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 4,000 people with sales of EUR 1.16 billion in 2023. Vector is headquartered in Germany (Stuttgart) and has subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain and the USA.

Efficient, technical solutions are Vector's passion. Customers value Vector as a reliable and technically competent partner in terms of efficient solutions for developing embedded systems. Customers from automotive, commercial vehicle, aeronautical, transport and control engineering worldwide rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector groups.

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto is a leading platform product and service provider with a focus on System, Safety and Security for the Software-Defined Vehicle (4SDV). With series experience from several million cars on the road and a strong technology portfolio, TTTech Auto has the key ingredients to enable and drive the transformation. TTTech Auto empowers customers to focus on driving experience while its platform solutions optimize performance, safety, integration, and software updates.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi, Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round. At TTTech Auto's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and its subsidiaries across Europe and Asia, 1,100 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their software-defined vehicles, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK, Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe. www.tttech-auto.com

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

TTTech Auto Media Relations

Susanne Einzinger

+49 160 9686 5710

susanne.einzinger@tttech-auto.com, pr@tttech-auto.com

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on accesswire.com