QNX Collaborates with Microsoft to Drive Software-Defined Vehicle Innovations

QNX SDP 8.0 coming soon to Microsoft Azure

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / CES: QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced it is collaborating with Microsoft to make it easier for automakers to build, test, and refine software within the cloud, accelerating the development of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

As part of the collaboration, the QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 will soon be available on Microsoft Azure, providing developers with a robust and proven cloud environment to create, test and integrate the software that will power next-generation automotive and Internet of Things applications. Looking to the future, the two companies intend to work together to extend the solution to include the QNX® Hypervisor and the new QNX® Cabin, an innovative reference architecture that allows OEMs to develop hardware agnostic digital cockpits using the cloud.

"A cloud-first, shift-left strategy is becoming a requirement for any competitive development infrastructure," said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. "Together with Microsoft, we are looking at innovative ways to bring Microsoft Azure AI in to support cutting-edge technology early in the development cycle. This approach accelerates development timelines and minimizes risks, allowing automakers to leverage the scale and development velocity inherent to the cloud. Together, we're paving the way for the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles."

"This collaboration bolsters our commitment to empower the automotive industry with cutting-edge technology to accelerate innovation," said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility, Microsoft. "By combining the strengths of Microsoft Azure and QNX, we're enabling OEMs to deliver on the promise of the Software-Defined Vehicle."

At CES 2025, QNX will demonstrate how developers can benefit from the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 on Azure for early testing and validation of software virtually, helping to ensure that potential issues are identified and resolved earlier in the development process.

QNX's complete suite of automotive offerings will be on display at CES from January 7 - 11, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit QNX at Booth #4224 in the West Hall or schedule a meeting with a spokesperson here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

