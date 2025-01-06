Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
06.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
ENGWE to Unveil New Commuter E-Bike Line "Mapfour" at CES 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in fat-tire electric bicycles, is excited to showcase its latest products at CES 2025, the world's premier technology event. From January 7 to January 10, attendees can visit ENGWE's booth (North Hall-N4, Booth No. 10935) to experience the debut of its all-new commuter product line, ENGWE Mapfour.

ENGWE E-Bikes to Participate in CES Exhibition

With a brand mission to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip, ENGWE has focus on short trip solution through its cool, powerful, and cost-effective electric bicycles. Over the past decade, ENGWE has received widespread industry recognition, with its brand and products featured in leading publications such as Forbes, BikeRadar, and Electrek, as well as gaining strong support from a growing community of users.

In 2024, ENGWE delivered most popular releases like the M20.2.0 ebikes, a moped-style e-bike; the versatile and powerful Engine Pro 2.0; and commuter-friendly models like the P275 and P20 city e-bike. Additionally, the ENGWE LE20 cargo electric bike became a favorite for carrying goods and children, solidifying ENGWE's reputation for meeting diverse user needs.

Introducing Mapfour: Making commuting more efficient

At CES 2025, ENGWE will unveil Mapfour, a high-end commuter product line that reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability. ENGWE Mapfour's commuter product line focuses on carbon fiber, lightweight design, long-lasting battery life, powerful performance, and fast charging.

  • Carbon Fiber Frame: Crafted from premium carbon fiber, the frame is lightweight, strong, easy to handle in city streets, and convenient to store.
  • Extended Range: A high-capacity battery delivers long-lasting power, ideal for daily commutes and short trips.
  • Powerful Performance: Equipped with a cutting-edge motor, ENGWE Mapfour e-bikes provide smooth and reliable power.
  • Fast Charging: Featuring 8A fast-charging technology, the battery fully recharges in just a few hours, perfectly suited for busy lifestyles.

"With ENGWE Mapfour ebikes, we aspire to integrate "Making commuting more efficient" into daily life, empowering individuals to embrace an eco-friendly, economical, and enjoyable commuting solution," said Baron, the product manager from ENGWE.

Visit ENGWE at CES 2025

ENGWE warmly invites all e-bike enthusiasts and media representatives to explore the future of e-bike technology. Test rides of ENGWE's latest models, including the innovative Mapfour product line, will be available at North Hall-N4, Booth No. 10935. For additional information, visit ENGWE's official websites for Europe and the U.S.

ENGWE electrick bike brand

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590011/ENGWE_ebike_attend_CES_exhibition.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451406/ENGWE_logo_03_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-to-unveil-new-commuter-e-bike-line-mapfour-at-ces-2025-302342896.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
