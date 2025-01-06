Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 3 January 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|288.36
|284.63
|NAV with debt at fair value
|293.32
|289.59
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
6 January 2025
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
© 2025 PR Newswire