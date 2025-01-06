Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats to Accept Bitcoin as Payment for Boat Sales

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, announced that it would soon start accepting Bitcoin ("BTC") for purchases of its Twin Vee and AquaSport power sport boats.

"Twin Vee has always been about forward-thinking and being at the forefront of both our boat designs and the way we serve our customers," said Joseph Visconti, CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "We want to provide our customers with a seamless and modern purchasing experience by integrating Bitcoin into our payment options while also widening the appeal in our boats. The increasing use and legitimacy of cryptocurrency as a payment method has inspired us to offer this financial option."

The Company believes that accepting Bitcoin will open the door to a new segment of tech-savvy customers who prefer to transact using cryptocurrency. The inclusion of Bitcoin could potentially attract more international buyers familiar with its decentralized and borderless nature. "Having heard from Twin Vee boat owners over the years, we want to provide greater flexibility and choice in how customers complete their purchases with us," remarked Visconti. "We are an innovative and future-oriented company, and by incorporating Bitcoin into our sales ecosystem, Twin Vee is staying ahead of the curve and providing a convenient method to pay for our incredible products. We'll be working closely with our dealer network to facilitate Bitcoin transactions for all of our customers. This will include providing credits or cash conversions to those dealers who may not currently accept Bitcoin, allowing them to confidently embrace this new payment option."

Twin Vee is finalizing the necessary technological infrastructure to ensure secure and efficient cryptocurrency transactions and expects to be able to accept its first Bitcoin soon. "We will continue to explore new ways to enhance every aspect of boat ownership, from purchase to performance and everything in between," concluded Visconti.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding integrating Bitcoin into the Company's payment option, providing a seamless and modern purchasing experience and widening the appeal in the Company's boats, accepting Bitcoin opening the door to a new segment of tech-savvy customers who prefer to transact using cryptocurrency, attracting more international buyers, staying ahead of the curve by incorporating Bitcoin into its sales ecosystem and providing a convenient method to pay for the Company's products, working closely with the Company's dealer network to facilitate Bitcoin transactions for all of its customers, providing credits or cash conversions to those dealers who may not currently accept Bitcoin, allowing dealers to confidently embrace this new payment option, finalizing the necessary technological infrastructure to ensure secure and efficient cryptocurrency transactions, accepting the its first Bitcoin soon and continuing to explore new ways to enhance every aspect of boat ownership. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others the Company's ability to integrate Bitcoin into its payment option as planned, the Company's ability to provide a seamless and modern purchasing experience and widen the appeal in its boats, the Company's ability to attract more international buyers, the Company's ability to stay ahead of the curve, the Company's ability to finalize the necessary technological infrastructure to ensure secure and efficient cryptocurrency transactions, the Company's ability to work with its dealer network to facilitate Bitcoin transactions for all of its customers, the Company's ability to provide credits or cash conversions to those dealers who may not currently accept Bitcoin, the Company's ability to encourage dealers to embrace this new payment option, the Company's ability to enhance every aspect of boat ownership and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

