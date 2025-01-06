India's Pennar Industries and Zetwerk Manufacturing have agreed to form a joint venture company to manufacture and sell PV modules. From pv magazine India Pennar Industries, a Hyderabad-based engineering firm, has partnered with India-based Zetwerk Manufacturing to set up a joint venture to make and sell PV modules. The venture will also develop and operate a manufacturing unit to serve domestic and international markets. Pennar Industries said in a stock exchange statement that it signed the agreement with Zetwerk Manufacturing and other stakeholders on Dec. 31, 2024. Zetwerk will take a 50. ...

