Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A0BM01 | ISIN: US7462283034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
03.01.25
21:22 Uhr
12,565 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2025 14:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Reminder for Pure Cycle Corporation Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) wishes to express our sincere condolences to the Carter Family in the passing of President Carter and acknowledge the day of mourning on January 9th. While we understand the markets will be closed, we will be holding our previously scheduled earnings presentation on Thursday, January 9, 2025, to discuss the results for the three months ended November 30, 2024. For an interactive experience, including the ability to ask questions and view the slide presentation, please register and join the event via the link below. Call in access will be in listen-only mode. See below for event details.

PCYO Q1- 2025 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

When:

8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on January 9, 2025

Event link:

https://www.purecyclewater.com/Q12025

Call in number:

872-240-8702 (access code: 434346205#)

Replay:

https://www.purecyclewater.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
