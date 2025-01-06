Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai), the leading innovator in AI-powered translation and transcription services announced that it closed 2024 with signed agreements from three of the largest Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS") companies: inContact, Inc. (an affiliate of NICE Ltd.), Genesys Cloud Services, Inc. and Five9, Inc. Five9 alone generates approximately 14 billion customer service minutes annually. OneMeta expects to begin product implementation with these three CCaaS companies in 2025.

CCaaS is a cloud-based solution that provides businesses with the tools and infrastructure they need to manage customer interactions across various channels. Instead of relying on on-premises hardware and software, CCaaS companies can operate entirely in the cloud which eliminates the need for businesses to invest in and maintain expensive equipment and personnel.

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta stated, "We are so pleased with how 2024 finished. By mid-year 2024, we completed development of our patent pending technology and introduced it to the CCaaS industry where it was met with great acceptance, it was received so well that we signed agreements with three of the largest CCaaS companies. We believe revenue from these three agreements will begin in 2025. We are now receiving inquiries from other industries including the Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") and the Global Systems Integrators ("GSI") industries that we anticipate will use our translation and transcription products throughout 2025 and beyond."

Rowland Day, Chairman of OneMeta added, "As soon as we introduced our completed product to the CCaaS industry it was immediately apparent how our product would provide a better customer experience to the three CCaaS company's customers as well as save them money. Our cost savings and highly accurate technology provides very compelling reasons for its use. We are very pleased with the initial growth of the inquiries from the BPO and GSI industries."

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

