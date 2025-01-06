Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2024 Trading Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2024 Trading Update 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2024 Trading Update 
06-Jan-2025 / 13:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
Notice of FY 2024 Trading Update 
 
Dublin / London, 6 January 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), will issue a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2024 on Tuesday, 14 January 2025. 
 
 
                                                       -ENDS- 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations 
Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Fox 
Andrew Smith 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.17,200 unit 
landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  368827 
EQS News ID:  2062093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062093&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2025 08:14 ET (13:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
