RANE Network Inc.: RANE Releases Annual Geopolitical Forecast for 2025

Actionable intelligence helps organizations better prepare for emerging risks

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 will be a year of significant trade disruptions and uncertainty about the global economy, with a likely cease fire in Ukraine and continued volatility in the Middle East.

These are the top highlights from RANE's Annual Geopolitical Forecast, identifying the core trends and constraints that will shape global developments in the coming year.

Among the major trends for 2025, our forecast highlights:

The United States will announce tariffs to pressure its trading partners into negotiations, triggering retaliatory threats and protectionist measures by other countries seeking to shield themselves.



Ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are likely, but any deals to stop hostilities would be fragile while a long-lasting peace agreement to end the war will remain elusive.



Israel will engage in wars of attrition in Gaza and Lebanon, where ceasefires are unlikely to end the conflicts, while its progressive annexation of territories in the West Bank will likely result in a violent uprising.



"Leading organizations are integrating horizon scanning into their business operations to better prepare for emerging threats and to support overall business resilience," says RANE CEO Steve Roycroft. "Our forecast covers over 50 countries, representing 85% of the global economy, and identifies the key geopolitical developments and implications for organizations navigating these challenges in the coming year."

RANE provides trusted intelligence on geopolitical events, with insights into what happened, why it matters, and where risks are likely to head. With a proven, 25-year methodology, RANE has the tools, capabilities, and analytical rigor to provide the objective, forward-looking analysis organizations need to prepare for emerging threats.

In addition to the annual geopolitical and security forecasts, RANE is also set to publish additional forward-looking analysis in the first quarter of 2025:

Geopolitical Decade Forecast covering a 10-year horizon, updated every 5 years.

covering a 10-year horizon, updated every 5 years. Updated Key Forecast Questions assessing the likelihood and expected business impact of different geopolitical risks, with visualizations that monitor risk trajectory and impact over time.

assessing the likelihood and expected business impact of different geopolitical risks, with visualizations that monitor risk trajectory and impact over time. A Cyber Risk Outlook covering emerging cyber and technology risks that will impact a broad array of people, organizations, and governments over the next three to five years.



