USALCO Announces Appointment of Independent Directors to Its Board of Managers

USALCO, LLC has appointed Ursula Boehm and John Flaugher as Independent Directors to its Board of Managers following a majority investment from TJC Private Equity Firm. Boehm has extensive experience as the Founder of LIINC, Ltd, while Flaugher serves as President and CEO of USG Water Solutions. Both bring valuable industry expertise, which the USALCO Board believes will enhance strategic planning and growth.

USALCO, LLC ("USALCO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers, announced today the appointment of Ursula Boehm (linkedin.com/in/boehmursula) and John Flaugher (linkedin.com/in/john-flaugher-5ba75b) as Independent Directors to the USALCO Board of Managers.

On August 5th 2024 Private Equity Firm TJC announced a majority investment in USALCO to partner with management on the Company's next stage of growth as a leading innovator for Water Treatment Solutions. Significant progress has since been made to build the team, the M&A pipeline, and recruitment of world-class talent as evidenced by today's announcement.

"USALCO's future and its performance have never been brighter" said CEO Ken Gayer. "While we continue to see strong demand for Water Solutions, we are also seeing renewed interest from customers, innovation partners, acquisition candidates, and talent to be a part of the transformation we are enabling."

"Both Ursula and John are leading thinkers and innovators in the Global Water Solutions space with proven track-records that span the test of decades", said Ian Arons, Partner at TJC. "We immediately recognized the value that their expertise, experience, and networks would bring and we are delighted that they have accepted our offer to be a part of the team. These appointments will enable us to accelerate development of Water Treatment solutions that benefit customers and the communities where USALCO serves and operates."

Ms. Boehm is the Founder and Managing Partner of LIINC, Ltd, an advisory and consulting firm focused on water and wastewater treatment, industrial equipment, and related services. She has over 20 years of water and wastewater treatment experience, including executive and management consulting roles at Evoqua Water Technologies and Siemens Water Technologies. Ms. Boehm also serves as Board Member of Ovivo and United Flow Technologies. Ms. Boehm holds a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany. From 2021 through 2024 Ms. Boehm served as a Director on the USALCO Board where she helped facilitate rapid growth in chemistry, digital, and service offerings.

Mr. Flaugher is President and CEO of USG Water Solutions - a leading municipal industry infrastructure solutions provider and has over four decades experience in Water Treatment products and services. In addition to senior management roles with NALCO Chemical Company, Mr. Flaugher has prior board experience with Suez Industrial Solutions, Inframark and Chemquest where he focused on delivering growth and innovation to the market. For a period of two years beginning in 2021 Mr. Flaugher advised USALCO on digital and service offerings which the Company has since commercialized and deployed at some of the largest municipal water utilities in the USA. Mr. Flaugher holds BS degrees in Biology, Chemistry and Physics from Emory & Henry University and completed graduate level studies in finance at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The USALCO Board issued a statement saying "We welcome Ursula and John to USALCO's Board of Managers. Their ability to partner and work as part of a high-performance team coupled with their diverse industry experience, technological know-how, and broad perspectives will enhance our strategic planning and growth prospects and complement USALCO's balance of talent."

About USALCO

USALCO is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers in the United States, offering bespoke formulated chemistries and leading product efficacy to address a diverse range of water treatment requirements. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO operates 33 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the United States. Visit https://www.usalco.com/ for more information.

About TJC

TJC LP, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Consumer & Healthcare, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology & Infrastructure. With $29.7 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 22 years on over 80 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, visit www.tjclp.com.

Contact Information

Trevor Hildebrandt

Vice President Marketing

thildebrandt@usalco.com





SOURCE: USALCO

View the original press release on accesswire.com